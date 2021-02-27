Minnesota Crookston routs UND club team, 8-1

The Minnesota Crookston hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-1 win over the University of North Dakota's club team Friday night at the ICON Sports Center in Grand Forks.

The Golden Eagles (3-7), whose most recent win came Jan. 25 with a 7-2 victory at home over the Fighting Hawks, came out strong after two weeks off. Midway through the first period, Zach Larson got them on the board, followed by goals from Brian Bekkala and Tyler Zahradka.

Cam Olstad, UMC's leading scorer on the season, scored two goals in the second period and capped his hat trick just 36 seconds into the third period to make it 6-0. UMC scored twice more in the final period. North Dakota spoiled the shutout with a long shot late

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Fighting Hawks play again at 10 a.m. Saturday at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 3-2-3—8

North Dakota 0-0-1—1

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.