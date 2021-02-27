Fee scores twice to help Crookston beat Northern Lakes, 4-1

Last Friday, in a frustrating 2-1 loss to Grand Forks, Addie Fee missed a chance for her first varsity goal when she rang a wide-open shot off the post in the second period.

Since then, she hasn't let any chances get away.

Fee, an eighth-grader, scored her first career varsity goal Tuesday night in Bemidji. She followed up that performance by scoring twice in the third period Friday night in Breezy Point, helping clinch a 4-1 win over Northern Lakes for the Crookston girls' hockey team.

The Pirates (6-7-1) struck early, with freshman Reese Swanson finding the net three minutes into the game. Late in the first period, they scored again. This time, it was sophomore Grace Fischer getting into the act.

After a scoreless second period, Fee opened the third period by scoring just 27 seconds after coming out of the locker room. Northern Lakes' Riley Fogarty made it 3-1 six minutes later, but Fee answered back with an insurance goal with 8:27 to play.

Sophomore Kailee Magsam had a strong performance, stopping 20 of 21 shots that came her way. Aleah Bienek, Jenna Seaver, Kenze Epema, Nora Peterson and Rylee Solheim all had assists for Crookston.

Katherine Stephens made 34 saves for the Lightning, who fell to 4-8 with the loss.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Thief River Falls on Tuesday, March 2 for a big Section 8A game against the Prowlers. TRF (5-5-1, 4-1-1) has beaten Crookston twice already this season, both by 3-1 scorelines punctuated by late empty-net goals.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 2-0-2—4

Northern Lakes 0-0-1—1

SCORING

14:07 first period (Crookston): Reese Swanson

2:27 first period (Crookston): Grace Fischer (Rylee Solheim, Jenna Seaver)

16:33 third period (Crookston): Addie Fee (Aleah Bienek, Kenze Epema)

10:42 third period (Northern Lakes): Riley Fogarty (Elizabeth Peterson)

8:27 third period (Crookston): Addie Fee (Nora Peterson)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 20 saves on 21 shots

Northern Lakes: Katherine Stephens 34 saves on 38 shots

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.