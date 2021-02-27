Pirates can't hang onto big lead in 74-69 loss at Ada-Borup

The Crookston boys' basketball team's losing streak reached double-digit games Friday night, as Ada-Borup West outscored the Pirates 35-12 over the final 10 minutes to complete a massive comeback and win, 74-69, in Ada.

The Pirates (1-12) came out firing and stayed on fire most of the night. Their 10 3-pointers were their second-most in a game this season, behind their 13 threes in a Feb. 16 loss to Win-E-Mac, and their 37 percent figure from deep was also their second-highest percentage.

Crookston took the lead early in the first half and steadily extended it. Junior guard Jacob Hesby, who would finish with 13 points, got hot late in the half and knocked down three treys, including back-to-back threes four minutes before halftime. The Pirates went into halftime up 38-27.

They pushed their advantage to 57-39 midway through the second half, bolstered by drives by Easton Tangquist and the shooting of Jack Garmen. Tangquist finished with 21 points, and Garmen ended up with 18 points on five 3-pointers.

But the Cougars (6-6) had plenty left, going on a 13-3 run spurred by offensive rebounding to get within 60-52. After free throws by Carter Bruggeman, Ada-Borup scored six straight points off of Pirate turnovers to get within 62-60 with 4:33 remaining.

Garmen nailed a 3-pointer from the corner coming out of a timeout, but the Cougars tied the game on a 3-pointer by Cadyn Dahl and took the lead on a free throw moments later. After a midrange jumper by Tristan Luckow went down, Weston Winfrey knocked down a 3-pointer with a minute and a half to play to give Ada-Borup a 69-67 lead, which it held for good.

Winfrey had the hot hand all night for the Cougars, finishing with 26 points. Dahl added 16 and Austin McCraven scored 13, including a number of clutch free throws to salt away the win for Ada-Borup.

UP NEXT: The Pirates return home Monday, March 1 to take on Hawley in a Section 8AA North game. The Nuggets are 5-7 on the season and 3-7 in section play.

Last season, in the teams' lone meeting, Hawley used a buzzer-beater to knock off Crookston, 61-60.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 38-31—69

Ada-Borup 27-47—74

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Easton Tangquist 21, Jack Garmen 18, Jacob Hesby 13, Carter Bruggeman 9, Jacob Miller 3, Tristan Luckow 3, Brooks Butt 2

Team: 23-56 field goals, 10-27 3-pointers, 13-22 free throws

ADA-BORUP STATS

Points: Weston Winfrey 26, Cadyn Dahl 16, Austin McCraven 13, Cameron Spaeth 9, Charlie Scholl 5, Alex Sterton 2, Evan DeVos 2, Beau Fetting 1

