Thingelstad the hero as Pirates beat Park Rapids, 4-3

When the Crookston boys' hockey team most needed its senior leader and top scorer, he delivered.

Kaleb Thingelstad scored the game-winning goal with 1:55 left in sudden-death overtime, pushing the Pirates over Park Rapids, 4-3, Thursday night at the Ted O. Johnson Arena in Park Rapids.

Jaxson Lund got the host Panthers on the board two minutes into the game with a power-play goal, but Crookston (2-8, 2-5 Section 8A) responded with a late first-period flurry. Alex Longoria found the net 1:40 before intermission, and Thingelstad gave the Pirates the lead 50 seconds later.

Jack Doda lit the lamp midway through the second period on a power play, but Park Rapids (4-8, 1-4) came back. Sam Meier made it 3-2 going into the third period, which was scoreless until a Pirate penalty gave the Panthers a last-minute power play. Nash Mitchell made it pay off, scoring with 34 seconds in regulation to send the game to an eight-minute overtime period.

Thingelstad, who had a hand in every Crookston goal, got the glory. But just as strong was Carter Nelson in goal. Two days after making 43 saves in relief against East Grand Forks, the senior turned aside 28 shots to earn his first varsity win.

Doda, Gavin Anderson, Kadin Edwards and Noah Kiel all had assists Thursday. For Edwards, a sophomore, his assist on Doda's goal was his first varsity point.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are at home next Tuesday, March 2 to take on Thief River Falls. The Prowlers (5-5-1, 3-2-1) sit in the middle of the pack in Section 8A, and beat Crookston, 8-3, on Jan. 28 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 2-1-0-1—4

Park Rapids 1-1-1-0—3

SCORING

15:18 first period (Park Rapids): Jaxson Lund (Alec Nordin, Brody Hagen) power play

1:40 first period (Crookston): Alex Longoria (Kaleb Thingelstad, Noah Kiel)

0:50 first period (Crookston): Kaleb Thingelstad (Jack Doda, Gavin Anderson)

6:49 second period (Crookston): Jack Doda (Kaleb Thingelstad, Kadin Edwards) power play

3:20 second period (Park Rapids): Sam Meier (Jaxson Lund, Joey Hillukka)

0:34 third period (Park Rapids): Nash Mitchell (Brody Hagen) power play

1:55 overtime (Crookston): Kaleb Thingelstad

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Carter Nelson 28 saves on 31 shots

Park Rapids: Sawyer Torkelson 32 saves on 36 shots

