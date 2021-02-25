Golden Eagles add Wisconsin prep Fraaza

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team's 2021 recruiting class doubled in size Thursday, when Abi Fraaza, a forward from Birnamwood, Wisc., signed with the Golden Eagles.

Fraaza joins Abigail Leach, a guard/forward from Wyoming, Minn., in UMC's incoming class.

“I really like Abi’s length and the ability she has to play multiple positions for us,” said coach Mike Roysland in a release. “Abi is someone who can shoot the three very well. She is an all-around skilled player who will be a great addition to our team."

A 6-foot-0 forward from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Fraaza is a two-time All-Central Wisconsin Conference First Team honoree and was an Honorable Mention selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches' Association Division 3 All-State team last year. She averaged 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game during her junior season, and was named her conference's Most Valuable Player.

Fraaza also plays volleyball and softball for Wittenberg-Birnamwood, and has been named an All-Conference athlete multiple times in both sports. Off the field, she is a member of the National Honor Society.

Fraaza's mother, Charity, played softball for Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where she won an NCAA Division III national title in 1998. She holds the third-highest batting average in UWSP program history.

