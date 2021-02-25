Pirates of the Week: Feb. 18-24

Crookston Times

Boys' basketball: sophomore Tristan Luckow

Coach Greg Garmen: "Tristan started his first varsity game the other night against Fertile and showed he belongs, scoring six points and grabbing rebounds to go along with three steals. Tristan is very athletic and will certainly help on both ends of the floor."

Girls' basketball: junior Jenna Coauette

Coach Darin Zimmerman: "Jenna is a strong player who reads well and attacks the paint. She plays excellent defense and can stretch defenses with her 3-point shot."

Dance: eighth-grader Kalea Luckow

Coach Grace Espinosa: "Kalea is an eighth grader on our kick and jazz team. She also takes an extra dance class outside of high school team and helps coach at the just for Kix studio. Kalea is a super talented and determined dancer. She will practice something over and over until she gets it. She stands out at every performance with her amazing energy and technique."

Boys' hockey: senior Carter Nelson

Coach Josh Hardy: "Nelson had an incredible combined 114 saves Tuesday after he was called into action in the varsity game after playing the JV earlier in the night. Carter works hard day in and day out, and it was impressive to see his Herculean effort Tuesday night."

Girls' hockey: junior Rylee Solheim

Coach Tim Moe: "Rylee Solheim is a junior defenseman who had a goal and an assist Tuesday night in our win against Bemidji. She's been a part of our defense since she was an eighth-grader. She's always been solid, but the last couple weeks she's picked her game up to another level. She's got two goals and two assists on the year."

Wrestling: junior Cade DeLeon

Coach Wes Hanson: "Cade is a junior competing in the 182-pound weight class. He has greatly improved his defense and positioning throughout the season. Cade had a win by pin in overtime during last week's action to help his team. It's been very enjoyable coaching him and seeing his progress."

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.