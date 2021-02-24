Mertens named to NSIC North All-Defensive and All-Freshman Teams

Times Report

Minnesota Crookston women's basketball guard Jes Mertens was named to the NSIC North Division All-Defensive and All-Freshman Teams, which were announced Wednesday.

Mertens, a 5-foot-9 guard from Devils Lake, N.D., averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game this season. She ranks eighth nationally in steals per game. She led the Golden Eagles in scoring, steals, and minutes played, and was second on the team in rebounding, assists, and blocked shots. She started all but one game during her freshman season.

Mertens finished the season shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line, which ranked fifth in the NSIC. Against Northern State on Jan. 15, she recorded seven steals, a UMC program record.

Mertens is the 18th Golden Eagle to earn All-NSIC recognition, and first since Isieoma Odor was named to All-NSIC First Team in 2019.

Brooke Olson of Minnesota Duluth was named the NSIC North Player of the Year. Brehna Evans of St. Cloud State was selected as the NSIC North Defensive Player of the Year. Northern State's Rianna Fillipi was named the NSIC North Freshman of the Year. Chelsea DeVille of Bemidji State was selected as the NSIC North Coach of the Year.

Erin Norling of Wayne State was picked as the NSIC South Player of the Year. Joey Batt of Minnesota State University was named the NSIC South Defensive Player of the Year. Concordia University-St. Paul’s Lindsey Becher was selected as the NSIC South Freshman of the Year, while Augustana University’s Dave Krauth was selected as the NSIC South Coach of the Year.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.