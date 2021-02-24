Pirates drop dual to defending state champion LP-GE/Browerville

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, the defending Class A state champion, was too much for the Crookston wrestling team Tuesday night, defeating the Pirates 50-22 at a dual in Long Prairie.

The Wolves, who have seven wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 in their respective weight class, are ranked No. 1 in the state. They improved to 23-0 with the win.

The Pirates (18-7) saw their seven-match winning streak, dating back to Feb. 9 against Benson, come to an e

"They are very good at the little details," said Crookston coach Wes Hanson. "Positioning is so huge in wrestling, and they are very tough and physical. It's a tough combination."

After LP-GE/B won bouts at 106 and 113 pounds, Zach Brown (Sr.) pinned Mason Bruder at 120 pounds, and Ethan Bowman (So.) did the same to Rudy Determan at 126. Carter Coauette (Fr.) made it three straight wins for the Pirates with a major decision over Tyler Nelson at 132 pounds.

But the Wolves won the next two matches by technical fall, and six straight matches overall. Ethan Boll (So.) pinned Alex Line at 195 pounds, but LP-GE/B wrapped up the match with victories at 220 and heavyweight.

"I liked the way our guys went out and competed hard from the first whistle all the way through," Hanson said.

After Tuesday's match, Crookston has now faced half of last season's state tournament qualifiers. They lost to Section 8A foe Badger/Greenbush-Middle River on Jan. 28, and fell to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie in a triangular on Feb. 6.

Tuesday was supposed to be a triangular with Detroit Lakes scheduled to compete, but the Lakers had to pull out of the meet.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts Section 8AA opponents Thief River Falls and United Clay-Becker in a triangular Thursday, Feb. 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Prowlers are currently ranked No. 9 in Class AA.

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE/BROWERVILLE 50, CROOKSTON 22

106 pounds: Connor Flan (LP-GE/B) over Evin Trudeau (fall 3:20)

113 pounds: Gavin Albers (LP-GE/B) over Nolan Dans (major dec. 12-4)

120 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Mason Bruder (fall 2:59)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Rudy Determan (fall 4:31)

132 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) over Tyler Nelson (major dec. 11-3)

138 pounds: Cael Lorentz (LP-GE/B) over Cameron Weiland (tech. fall 17-2)

145 pounds: Carter Meiners (LP-GE/B) over Braxton Volker (tech. fall 17-1)

152 pounds: Landon Gode (LP-GE/B) over Spencer Ness (fall 0:13)

160 pounds: Mason Gode (LP-GE/B) over Hunter Knutson (fall 3:32)

170 pounds: Tate Twardowski (LP-GE/B) win by forfeit

182 pounds: Shawn Houdek (LP-GE/B) over Cade DeLeon (dec. 6-3)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Alex Line (fall 0:56)

220 pounds: Bergen Pesta (LP-GE/B) over Hunter Kresl (fall 0:37)

285 pounds: Trey Lancaster (LP-GE/B) over Greg Gonzalez (dec. 5-2)

