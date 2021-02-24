Tiedemann's hat trick leads Crookston past Bemidji, 7-4

Catherine Tiedemann helped bring her team's four-game winless stretch to an end in emphatic fashion.

Tiedemann, the Crookston girls' hockey team's captain, scored three goals Tuesday night to power the Pirates to a 7-4 win over Bemidji at the Bemidji Community Arena.

It was the senior's second career hat trick — her first came during her freshman season in a win over Morris/Benson Area — and doubled her goal-scoring output on the year.

Crookston (5-7-1) scored just six goals combined in its last four games, which consisted of two losses to Grand Forks, a loss at Thief River Falls and a tie at East Grand Forks. The Pirates broke out of that slump in a big way Tuesday.

They had to withstand a challenge from Bemidji (0-12), which took a 1-0 lead on a Bella Webb goal before Tiedemann tied it. Cassie Solheim (Fr., F) gave Crookston the lead for good 10 minutes into the first period, and Rylee Solheim (Jr., D) then made it 3-1 18 ticks into the second period.

The Pirates and Lumberjacks alternated scoring the next four goals. Chloe Hasbargen's tally was followed by Tiedemann's second goal. Elizabeth Oster found the net with 10:33 remaining in the second, but Nora Peterson (Sr., F) answered back just eight seconds later to make it 5-3. Tiedemann finished off her hat trick three minutes later.

Kristen McClellan scored late in the second period, but Addie Fee (8, F) erased any hope of a comeback by scoring her first varsity goal with 7:35 to play.

Crookston took 36 shots on goal. The Pirates were backstopped by Kailee Magsam (So., G), who made 12 saves.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Breezy Point Friday, Feb. 26 to take on Northern Lakes. The Lightning are 4-7 this season.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 2-4-1—7

Bemidji 1-3-0—4

SCORING

12:41 first period (Bemidji): Bella Webb (Chloe Hasbargen)

12:03 first period (Crookston): Catherine Tiedemann

7:15 first period (Crookston): Cassie Solheim

16:42 second period (Crookston): Rylee Solheim

15:39 second period (Bemidji): Chloe Hasbargen (Ellie Solheim)

12:52 second period (Crookston): Catherine Tiedemann (Nora Peterson)

10:33 second period (Bemidji): Elizabeth Oster (Kristen McClellan)

10:25 second period (Crookston): Nora Peterson

7:40 second period (Crookston): Catherine Tiedemann (Rylee Solheim)

2:16 second period (Bemidji): Kristen McClellan (Bella Webb)

7:35 third period (Crookston): Addie Fee (Aleah Bienek)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kaliee Magsam 12 saves on 16 shots

Bemidji: Nettie Kimble 21 saves on 27 shots, Payton Weidemann 8 saves on 9 shots

