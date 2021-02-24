Crookston falls 11-2 to East Grand Forks

Grady Magner and Landon Parker both had hat tricks for East Grand Forks as the Crookston boys' hockey team fell to the Green Wave, 11-2, Tuesday night at the Crookston Sports Center.

East Grand Forks, the No. 5 team in Class A, got on the board just 34 seconds into the game on a Parker goal. The Green Wave (7-5, 4-0 Section 8A) scored six more times in the first period, three times in the second period and capped off the scoring two minutes into the third.

The Pirates (1-8, 1-5) scored two consolation goals in the final four minutes. Alex Longoria (So., F) found the net on a power-play goal with 3:52 to play, and Jack Doda (So., F) lit the lamp in the game's final minute.

Carter Nelson (Sr., G) made 43 saves for Crookston after coming in relief of Jaren Bailey (So., G), who started the game. Bailey stopped 13 shots.

Parker had two assists in addition to his three goals. Tanner Lubinski scored two goals and added three assists for EGF, and Jaksen Panzer had four helpers.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Park Rapids Thursday, Feb. 25 to take on the host Panthers. Park Rapids (4-7, 1-3) is on a three-game losing streak.

Crookston beat the Panthers in all three meetings between the teams last season, including a 7-1 win in the Section 8A play-in game in Crookston. The Pirates outscored Park Rapids by a combined 21-5 in their three wins.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-0-2—2

East Grand Forks 7-3-1—11

SCORING

16:26 first period (EGF): Landon Parker (Jaksen Panzer, Garrett Beauchamp)

15:55 first period (EGF): Grady Magner (Brandon Anderson, Brody Schultz)

14:33 first period (EGF): Caleb Schmiedeberg (Brandon Anderson) short-handed

11:25 first period (EGF): Logan Spencer (Trey Ausmus, Tanner Lubinski)

9:59 first period (EGF): Tanner Lubinski (Landon Parker, Jaksen Panzer)

4:16 first period (EGF): Grady Magner (Garrett Beauchamp, Brody Schultz)

3:09 first period (EGF): Landon Parker (Jaksen Panzer, Logan Spencer)

15:53 second period (EGF): Brandon Anderson (Tanner Lubinski, Brody Schultz)

13:02 second period (EGF): Tanner Lubinski (Jaksen Panzer, Landon Parker)

9:22 second period (EGF): Landon Parker (Tanner Lubinski, Logan Spencer)

15:32 third period (EGF): Grady Magner (Zach Stocker)

3:52 third period (Crookston): Alex Longoria (Noah Kiel, Kaleb Thingelstad) power play

0:47 third period (Crookston): Jack Doda

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Carter Nelson 43 saves on 48 shots, Jaren Bailey 13 saves on 19 shots

East Grand Forks: Collin Peterson 5 saves on 7 shots

