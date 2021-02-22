Minnesota Crookston competes at home show

The Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team hosted a pair of home shows Saturday and Sunday at the University Teaching and Outreach Center on campus.

The Golden Eagles competed against the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University.

UMC earned reserve high point team honors Sunday. Senior Alyssa Evavold earned High Point Rider during Saturday's show, and junior Olivia Becker was named Reserve High Point Rider Sunday.

On Saturday, Evavold earned first place in the Reining, while Jordyn Newberg (Sr.) and April Klecker (Jr.) placed third and fourth, respectively. Evavold also finished first in Open Horsemanship section one, where Newberg was fourth. Rae Ann Michel (Sr.) placed first in Open Horsemanship section two, and Becker placed second.

Savanna Weber (Jr.) placed first in Rookie A Horsemanship. Fahren Kolpack (So.) placed first in Rookie B Horsemanship, and Zoey Haas (Fr.) took second. In Level I Horsemanship, Tristyn Bair (Jr.) took second, while Beatrice Streifel took third.

The Golden Eagles closed out the day in Beginner Horsemanship, where Kayley Silva (Fr.) took second, Grace Meyers (So.) placed third and Jenna Pedrow (Fr.) finished fourth.

North Dakota State earned High Point Team honors for the day. Minnesota was the Reserve High Point Team.

On Sunday, Newberg started out section one of Reining by taking second, followed by Adrianne Schaunaman (Sr.) in third. In the second section of Reining, Becker placed second followed by Evavold in third, and Michel in fourth. In Level II Ranch riding, Streifel finished fourth.

Michel placed first in Open Horsemanship section one, followed by Evavold in third. In section two, Becker finished first, followed by Schaunaman in third and Klecker in fourth. Weber took third in Rookie A Horsemanship.

In Rookie B Horsemanship, the Golden Eagles were paced by Ally Eblen (Fr.), who placed second. Pedrow and Meyers placed third and fourth in Beginner Horsemanship, respectively. Bair rounded things out for the Golden Eagles by taking second in Level I Horsemanship.

The Bison earned High Point Team honors again Sunday.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles return to action with a pair of NCEA doubleheaders Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 in Brookings, S.D. They'll face hosts South Dakota State and Delaware State.

