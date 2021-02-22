SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota Crookston falls to SMSU and Minnesota State at home

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
Gabriela Pinto and the Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team took on Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State at home Sunday.

The Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team made its home debut Sunday with a pair of matches at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Golden Eagles fell to Southwest Minnesota State, 7-0, in Sunday morning's matchup. They lost to Minnesota State, 7-0, in the afternoon match.

UMC (0-5) took eight games against the Mustangs and 11 against the Mavericks, a marked improvement from its previous matches. The Golden Eagles didn't take a single game at Bemidji State in their season opener, and took a combined six games last weekend against Minnesota State Moorhead and the University of Mary.

Tasha Achermann (Fr.), who played at No. 1 singles and doubles in both matches, challenged Minnesota State's Tyanna Washa in the first set of a 6-3, 6-1 defeat. Ashley Chomyn (Sr.) took games in both sets against Kierstin Hall at No. 3 singles.

Against Southwest Minnesota State, Gabriela Pinto fell to Kennedy Torgerson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6 singles. 

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be in Winona Feb. 27-28 to take on Winona State and Upper Iowa.

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 7, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

  • No. 1 singles: Cora Delich (SMSU) def. Tasha Achermann 6-1, 6-0
  • No. 2 singles: Courtenay Leonard (SMSU) def. Michelle Swyter 6-0, 6-1
  • No. 3 singles: Maja Louisa Harck (SMSU) def. Ashley Chomyn 6-0, 6-1
  • No. 4 singles: Gwendolen Sior (SMSU) def. Karli Renney 6-0, 6-0
  • No. 5 singles: Silvia Poulakidis (SMSU) def. Samantha Hartung 6-1, 6-0
  • No. 6 singles: Kennedy Torgerson (SMSU) def. Gabriela Pinto 6-3, 6-0
  • No. 1 doubles: Cora Delich and Maegan Flight (SMSU) def. Michelle Swyter and Tasha Achermann 6-0
  • No. 2 doubles: Courtenay Leonard and Maja Louisa Harck (SMSU) def. Ashley Chomyn and Gabriela Pinto 6-1
  • No. 3 doubles: Gwendolen Sior and Silvia Poulakidis (SMSU) def. Karli Renney and Samantha Hartung 6-0

MINNESOTA STATE 7, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

  • No. 1 singles: Tyanna Washa (MSU) def. Tasha Achermann 6-3, 6-1
  • No. 2 singles: Dee Dokken (MSU) def. Michelle Swyter 6-0, 6-2
  • No. 3 singles: Kierstin Hall (MSU) def. Ashley Chomyn 6-2, 6-1
  • No. 4 singles: Lauren Goth (MSU) def. Karli Renney 6-0, 6-0
  • No. 5 singles: Abbie Clayton (MSU) def. Samantha Hartung 6-0, 6-1
  • No. 6 singles: Sarah Johansen (MSU) def. Gabriela Pinto 6-0, 6-1
  • No. 1 doubles: Lauren Goth and Tyanna Washa (MSU) def. Michelle Swyter and Tasha Achermann 6-1
  • No. 2 doubles: Dee Dokken and Kierstin Hall (MSU) def. Ashley Chomyn and Gabriela Pinto 6-2
  • No. 3 doubles: Abbie Clayton and Sarah Johansen (MSU) def. Karli Renney and Samantha Hartung 6-0

