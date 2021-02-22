Minnesota Crookston falls to SMSU and Minnesota State at home

The Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team made its home debut Sunday with a pair of matches at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Golden Eagles fell to Southwest Minnesota State, 7-0, in Sunday morning's matchup. They lost to Minnesota State, 7-0, in the afternoon match.

UMC (0-5) took eight games against the Mustangs and 11 against the Mavericks, a marked improvement from its previous matches. The Golden Eagles didn't take a single game at Bemidji State in their season opener, and took a combined six games last weekend against Minnesota State Moorhead and the University of Mary.

Tasha Achermann (Fr.), who played at No. 1 singles and doubles in both matches, challenged Minnesota State's Tyanna Washa in the first set of a 6-3, 6-1 defeat. Ashley Chomyn (Sr.) took games in both sets against Kierstin Hall at No. 3 singles.

Against Southwest Minnesota State, Gabriela Pinto fell to Kennedy Torgerson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be in Winona Feb. 27-28 to take on Winona State and Upper Iowa.

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 7, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

No. 1 singles: Cora Delich (SMSU) def. Tasha Achermann 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Courtenay Leonard (SMSU) def. Michelle Swyter 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Maja Louisa Harck (SMSU) def. Ashley Chomyn 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 singles: Gwendolen Sior (SMSU) def. Karli Renney 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 singles: Silvia Poulakidis (SMSU) def. Samantha Hartung 6-1, 6-0

No. 6 singles: Kennedy Torgerson (SMSU) def. Gabriela Pinto 6-3, 6-0

No. 1 doubles: Cora Delich and Maegan Flight (SMSU) def. Michelle Swyter and Tasha Achermann 6-0

No. 2 doubles: Courtenay Leonard and Maja Louisa Harck (SMSU) def. Ashley Chomyn and Gabriela Pinto 6-1

No. 3 doubles: Gwendolen Sior and Silvia Poulakidis (SMSU) def. Karli Renney and Samantha Hartung 6-0

MINNESOTA STATE 7, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

No. 1 singles: Tyanna Washa (MSU) def. Tasha Achermann 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Dee Dokken (MSU) def. Michelle Swyter 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 singles: Kierstin Hall (MSU) def. Ashley Chomyn 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 singles: Lauren Goth (MSU) def. Karli Renney 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 singles: Abbie Clayton (MSU) def. Samantha Hartung 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 singles: Sarah Johansen (MSU) def. Gabriela Pinto 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: Lauren Goth and Tyanna Washa (MSU) def. Michelle Swyter and Tasha Achermann 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Dee Dokken and Kierstin Hall (MSU) def. Ashley Chomyn and Gabriela Pinto 6-2

No. 3 doubles: Abbie Clayton and Sarah Johansen (MSU) def. Karli Renney and Samantha Hartung 6-0

