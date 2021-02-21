Golden Eagles fall to Northern State, beat Bemidji State in Minot

Runs were hard to come by inside the Air-Supported Dome in Minot, N.D. Saturday.

The Minnesota Crookston softball team dropped one pitcher's duel before winning another, falling to Northern State 1-0 in its first game at the Minot Dome Invitational before beating Bemidji State 3-2 in its second game.

The Golden Eagles (2-6) were shut down by Wolves ace Meghan Anderson in the opening game. Anderson went all seven innings, striking out 12 and allowing just two hits and one walk. UMC got runners in scoring position in the second and sixth innings but couldn't cash in.

Coming off a perfect game in a win over Viterbo last weekend, Katie Humhej (Sr., RHP) had another strong outing, going six innings, giving up four hits and striking out four. The only blemish was a solo homer in the fifth by Northern State's Makenzie Merritt, which proved to be the difference.

In Saturday's final contest, the Beavers got to Sofia Gombos (Fr., RHP) early. A walk, a stolen base, a single and a double drove in a run in the first inning, but Gombos retired three straight and minimized the damage.

A fielding error set up another Bemidji State run in the third inning, but UMC benefited itself from a Beaver error when Jordan Peterson (Rs. Jr., UT) came home on an error by the catcher.

Rachel Jones (Fr., UT), who had the Golden Eagles' only two hits against Northern State, tied the game with a leadoff homer in the fifth inning. Peterson led off the sixth inning with a double, and scored on a Shaelyn Grant (Fr., OF) sacrifice fly to put UMC in front 3-2.

Gombos ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning, as BSU put runners on second and third with two outs. But the Golden Eagles picked off Emmarie Yeager between third and home to end the threat, and Gombos retired the side in the seventh to close the book on UMC's second win.

Gombos struck out eight batters on the day, giving up just five hits and one earned run.

“We’ve been focusing on competing and making adjustments in the box and seen good improvements there,” said coach Travis Owen. “We can still make adjustments in that category, but pitching and defense did a good job keeping us in the games this weekend.”

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will travel to Topeka, Kan. Feb. 27-28 for the Washburn University Tournament. UMC plays Central Missouri and Rockhurst Feb. 27, and McKendree and Emporia State Feb. 28.

NORTHERN STATE 1, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-2-1

Northern State 0-0-0-0-1-0-X—1-4-0

WP: Meghan Anderson (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 3, BEMIDJI STATE 2

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-1-1-1-0—3-6-1

Bemidji State 1-0-1-0-0-0-0—2-5-2

WP: Sofia Gombos (7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

LP: Kyla Damerow (3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

