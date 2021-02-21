Minnesota Crookston falls to Bemidji State, 109-85

Bemidji State defeated the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team, 109-85, in the Golden Eagles' final game of the season Saturday afternoon at the BSU Gymnasium.

Offense was easy to come by in Bemidji this weekend, but especially for the Beavers. They rolled to a 95-77 victory over UMC (2-14, 1-13 NSIC) Friday, and shot 63 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range in Saturday's contest. The Golden Eagles went a respectable 45 percent from the floor and knocked down 10 3-pointers, but couldn't keep pace.

Bemidji State (7-9, 6-8) used a 20-6 run to take a 31-23 lead midway through the first half, but UMC pulled within 34-33 on a Quintin Winterfeldt (So., F) fast-break dunk. That was the closest the Golden Eagles got, as the Beavers extended their lead to 56-48 at halftime and opened the second half on a 21-7 run.

Josh Dilling (Fr., G) scored a season-high 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting for UMC. Zach Westphal (Rs. So., G) added a career-high 11.

They were outpaced by a monster performance from Bemidji State's Derek Thompson, who poured in 45 points on 17-of-24 shooting. Nick Wagner added 20 for the Beavers.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles go into the offseason with nearly their entire team intact, but will graduate Ibu Jassey Demba, a forward from Birmingham, England. Jassey Demba started every game his senior season, averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 48-37—85

Bemidji State 56-53—109

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Josh Dilling 28, Zach Westphal 11, George Blaj-Voinescu 9, Leonard Dixon 9

Rebounds: Hunter Lyman 5, George Blaj-Voinescu 4, Georges Darwiche 4, Zach Westphal 4

Assists: Georges Darwiche 6

Steals: Quintin Winterfeldt 3

Blocks: George Blaj-Voinescu 1, Hunter Lyman 1, Ibu Jassey Demba 1

Team: 30-66 field goals, 10-27 3-pointers, 15-22 free throws

BEMIDJI STATE STATS

Points: Derek Thompson 45, Nick Wagner 20, Dalton Albrecht 13, Cody Landwehr 9

Rebounds: Dalton Albrecht 7, Cody Landwehr 6, Derek Thompson 6, Griffin Chase 6

Assists: Mohamed Kone 8, Tyler Behrendt 5

Steals: Derek Thompson 1, Mohamed Kone 1

Blocks: Cody Landwehr 2

Team: 42-67 field goals, 10-22 3-pointers, 15-16 free throws

