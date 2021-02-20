Pirates take down Wadena-Deer Creek and Staples-Motley

Ethan Bowman's undefeated record hung in the balance.

The Crookston sophomore trailed Simon Snyder, a state qualifier last season for Wadena-Deer Creek, 13-2 at the start of the third period of their 132-pound bout. Just four more points for Snyder, and the match would end automatically via technical fall.

But Bowman didn't just hang on or scrap to minimize the damage to the Pirates' team score. He flipped the match on its head, figuratively and literally. He made a big move at the start of the third period to take control and put Snyder on his heels, ultimately pinning him at the 5:20 mark.

Bowman's come-from-behind win, plus a later win against Staples-Motley, helped him not only preserve a 24-0 record this season, but aided Crookston in its two victories Friday. The Pirates beat Wadena-Deer Creek, 66-12, in the first match before taking down Staples-Motley, 51-24, in a triangular at Wadena, improving their dual winning streak to six matches.

The host Wolverines had seven vacancies in their lineup, but that didn't take away from the Pirates' own performance. They won five of the seven matches that were wrestled, all of them by fall.

Evin Trudeau (Fr.), back in the lineup at 106 pounds, got it started with a pin of Mason Branch. After three straight forfeits, Crookston was back to work, with Bowman's pin of Snyder, Cameron Weiland (Sr.) pinning Eli Benning at 138 pounds, and Braxton Volker (So.) taking down Brandon Wheeler at 145. Hunter Knutson (So.) won a quick pin at 160 pounds over Grant Steelhammer to cap off the effort.

The Cardinals sent 12 wrestlers to the mat, giving the Pirates a tougher challenge. But Crookston won eight of 11 matches wrestled, while the other three were decided by forfeit: Crookston winning two and Staples-Motley winning one.

The Pirates built a 33-3 lead in the early going, only suffering one defeat, with Colbe Tappe beating Carter Coauette (So.) at 120 pounds. Trudeau capped off a perfect return to the mat with a win by decision, while Nolan Dans (Sr.), Zach Brown (Sr.), Bowman, Weiland and Volker all rolled to pins.

At 160 pounds, Knutson made it 2-for-2 with a pin of Andrew Salcido. Three of the remaining five matches were decided by forfeit, and the Cardinals took the other two.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Long Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 23 for a triangular featuring two of the state's top teams: Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, the defending state champions and current No. 1 team in Class A, and Detroit Lakes, ranked No. 11 in Class AA.

The Pirates have faced the Lakers already, falling to them 42-31 in a triangular in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 19.

"It's just gonna be an opportunity for our guys to go out there and compete at a high level, and see where we're at and see what it takes to win big matches," said Crookston coach Wes Hanson. "We're gonna be wrestling some of the best teams around, and it's gonna be a test for our guys."

CROOKSTON 66, WADENA-DEER CREEK 12

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) over Mason Branch (fall 5:08)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) win by forfeit

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) win by forfeit

126 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) win by forfeit

132 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Simon Snyder (fall 5:20)

138 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) over Eli Benning (fall 0:53)

145 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) over Brandon Wheeler (fall 4:43)

152 pounds: Seth Stroeing (WDC) over Cade Coauette (fall 0:57)

160 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) over Grant Steelhammer (fall 1:18)

170 pounds: no match

182 pounds: Kobe Endres (WDC) over Cade DeLeon (fall 3:06)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) win by forfeit

220 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) win by forfeit

285 pounds: Greg Gonzalez (Crookston) win by forfeit

CROOKSTON 51, STAPLES-MOTLEY 24

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) over Chase Mikel (dec. 7-4)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) over Aidan Winter (fall 1:59)

120 pounds: Colbe Tappe (Staples-Motley) over Carter Coauette (dec. 3-1)

126 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Jason Trantina (fall 2:39)

132 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Caden Dobson (fall 1:14)

138 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) over Dalton Wells (fall 5:39)

145 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) over Blake Neelan (fall 1:15)

152 pounds: Logan Weite (Staples-Motley) over Spencer Ness (fall 0:46)

160 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) over Andrew Salcido (fall 1:18)

170 pounds: Hunter Martin (Staples-Motley) win by forfeit

182 pounds: Alex Giza (Staples-Motley) over Cade DeLeon (fall 0:53)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) win by forfeit

220 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) win by forfeit

285 pounds: Cole Winkels (Staples-Motley) over Greg Gonzalez (dec. 5-2)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.