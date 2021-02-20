Barnesville spoils Crookston's Senior Day, hands Pirates 54-51 loss

The Crookston girls' basketball team had a late comeback fall short in a 54-51 loss to Barnesville Saturday at home.

The Pirates took a big early lead before the Trojans rallied towards the end of the first half, coming within 23-22. Crookston (8-3, 6-3 Section 8AA) began the second half "sluggish," in coach Darin Zimmerman's words, and fell behind as the half wore on.

With about six minutes to go, the Pirates picked things back up, closing to within one possession, but Barnesville (7-3, 4-3) held on, cushioned by its middle stretch.

Halle Winjum led Crookston with 16 points. Abby Borowicz, Emma Borowicz and Hayden Winjum each chipped in with nine points.

While Crookston has three more games at home this season, Saturday was Senior Day for the Pirates, who honored their seniors — Emma Borowicz, Emma Boll and student managers Amber Cymbaluk and Jayden Hulst — before the game.

All four seniors were introduced, along with their college plans. Borowicz will attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, where she will run track and field and study engineering. Boll will be studying kinesiology at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. Cymbaluk and Hulst will be attending the University of Minnesota Crookston to study agronomy.

UP NEXT: Crookston plays at Perham on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Yellowjackets are 7-4 this season, 7-3 in Section 8AA play.

The Pirates beat Perham, 52-49, in the team's lone meeting last season.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 23-28—51

Barnesville 22-32—54

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Halle Winjum 16, Abby Borowicz 9, Emma Borowicz 9, Hayden Winjum 9, Ally Perreault 3, Emma Boll 3, Emma Osborn 2

Team: 16 field goals, six 3-pointers, 13-20 free throws

BARNESVILLE STATS

Points: Emily Smith 12, Abby John 10, Kim Maesse 9, Lexi Bolgrean 7, Emily Bredman 6, Lauren Halverson 4, Sam Passa 4, Kenzie Skogen 2

Team: 20 field goals, five 3-pointers, 9-15 free throws

