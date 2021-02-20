Pirates routed at Warroad, 10-1

Warroad played like the No. 6 team in the state Friday night, scoring five first-period goals on its way to a 10-1 win over the Crookston boys' hockey team at the Gardens Arena in Warroad.

The Warriors (6-3-2, 4-1 Section 8A) scored three goals in the second period, and two more in the third on running time. Sky Solig scored four goals, and Jayson Shaugabay and Saizha Norwegian each scored two.

Noah Kiel (Sr.) scored the Pirates' lone goal, coming late in the second period off an assist by Jack Doda (So.). Crookston fell to 1-7 on the season, and 1-4 in Section 8A, with the loss.

UP NEXT: The Pirates host No. 5 East Grand Forks (6-5, 3-0 Section 8A) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Green Wave, won all three meetings with Crookston last season, including a 10-1 victory in the Section 8A playoffs, and come in on a three-game winning streak

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-1-0—1

Warroad 5-3-2—10

SCORING

13:44 first period (Warroad): Jayson Shaugabay (Eric Comstock)

6:13 first period (Warroad): Jayson Shaugabay (Anthony Foster, Saizha Norwegian)

5:41 first period (Warroad): Saizha Norwegian (Jayson Shaugabay, Anthony Foster)

1:16 first period (Warroad): Sky Solig (Blake Norris, Luke Johnson)

1:05 first period (Warroad): Sky Solig (Blake Norris, Luke Erickson)

15:05 second period (Warroad): Nelson Cole (Todd Powassin, Carson Reed)

13:43 second period (Warroad): Saizha Norwegian

3:45 second period (Crookston): Noah Kiel (Jack Doda)

0:55 second period (Warroad): Matt Hard, Nelson Cole, Bo Thompson)

13:25 third period (Warroad): Sky Solig (Luke Johnson, Todd Powassin)

2:15 third period (Warroad): Sky Solig (Luke Erickson)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Noah Dragseth 50 saves on 60 shots

Warroad: Jack Orchard 11 saves on 12 shots

