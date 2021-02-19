Red-hot Beavers down Minnesota Crookston, 95-77

Bemidji State exploded Friday night, knocking down 41 of 70 shots from the field, on the way to a 95-77 rout of the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team at the BSU Gymnasium.

After an opening stretch where both teams traded baskets, the Beavers (6-9 overall, 5-8 NSIC) did the rest of the scoring themselves. They shot a torrid 62.5 percent in the first half, and after Josh Dilling (Fr., G) nailed a 3-pointer to pull UMC within 18-16, ended the half on a 31-16 run.

The Golden Eagles (2-13, 1-12) got similarly hot in the second half, scoring 45 points on 15-of-34 shooting from the floor, 6-of-15 from downtown and 9-of-11 at the free-throw line. But they still couldn't stop Bemidji State and got no closer than within 16 points, which came with less than a minute to play.

Dilling scored 22 points to lead UMC, while Leonard Dixon (Jr., F) added 19. Hunter Cody Landwehr and Derek Thompson scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the Beavers.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State play again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the season for both teams. It will be the final college game for Ibu Jassey Demba, the Golden Eagles' lone senior.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 32-45—77

Bemidji State 49-46—95

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Josh Dilling 22, Leonard Dixon 19, Hunter Lyman 10, Ibu Jassey Demba 10

Rebounds: Ibu Jassey Demba 5, Leonard Dixon 5, Hunter Lyman 4, Zach Westphal 4

Assists: Josh Dilling 3, several with 1

Steals: Hunter Lyman 2, Leonard Dixon 2

Blocks: Ibu Jassey Demba 1, Leonard Dixon 1, Zach Westphal 1

Team: 26-66 field goals, 11-28 3-pointers, 14-17 free throws

BEMIDJI STATE STATS

Points: Cody Landwehr 21, Derek Thompson 19, Mohamed Kone 12, Griffin Chase 11

Rebounds: Derek Thompson 10, Cody Landwehr 8, Dalton Albrecht 6

Assists: Derek Thompson 4, Mohamed Kone 4

Steals: Tyler Behrendt 2

Blocks: Griffin Chase 2

Team: 41-70 field goals, 6-19 3-pointers, 7-10 free throws

