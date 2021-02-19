Crookston falls 72-44 to Roseau

The Crookston boys' basketball team fell 72-44 at Roseau in a Section 8AA clash Thursday night.

It was a rematch of a Jan. 19 game in Crookston, the Pirates' second game of the season, in which the Rams came away victorious, 75-65.

While January's game featured a sluggish first half for both teams, followed by a second-half explosion of 99 combined points, each of Thursday's two halves were even. Roseau (4-6, 2-2 Section 8AA) took a 35-23 lead at halftime and only extended it from there.

Jack Garmen (Jr.) led the Pirates (1-9, 0-9) with 19 points, while Carter Bruggeman (Sr.) added 12.

UP NEXT: Crookston is at home to face Fertile-Beltrami (9-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 (7:30 p.m.).

BOX SCORE

Crookston 23-21—44

Roseau 35-37—72

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jack Garmen 19, Carter Bruggeman 12, Easton Tangquist 6, Jacob Miller 4, Jacob Hesby 2, Tristan Luckow 1

ROSEAU STATS

Points: Jed Dunham 22, David Nelson 11, Clive Gordon 9, Wyatt Aronson 9, Steele Walsh 8, Jere Bender 6, Peter VandeWege 4, Maverick Jacobson 2, Mitch Laznicka 1

