Golden Eagles tabbed to finish 13th in NSIC preseason poll

The Minnesota Crookston women's golf team was picked to finish 13th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll, released Thursday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles received 26 points in the poll, which was formed by each coach ranking the teams in the conference 1-12. (Coaches could not vote for their own team.)

"What excites me about this year's team is that we have almost an entirely new roster and this is a group of girls that have really put in the time to get better," said coach Bryant Friskop in a release. "We're so fortunate to have our practice facility and the players are fully utilizing it, and I'm just excited to see how it translates to them competing this spring."

UMC returns four players from last season: Madi Andring (So.), Peyton Hennen (So.), Camryn Larson (Sr.) and Marlee Steffes (Sr.). Hennen posted an 18-hole scoring average of 100.9 last season to lead the returners.

The Golden Eagles add five new players — four freshmen and a junior-college transfer. Ciera Kotaska, Ellen Solem, Lachlan Larson and Tiffany Kozojed will look to contribute as freshmen, while Abby Stender (Jr.) is a key addition as well.

Stender, who averaged in the 80s throughout her career at Iowa Lakes Community College, was named UMC's NSIC Player to Watch.

"Abby has the potential to be one of the best players to ever play at UMC," Friskop said. "She has shown in her college career that she has the ability to shoot in the 70s, and that's something that I'm looking for out of her each time she steps on the course. Abby is in our simulator weekly and continues to work on her game, and I'm looking for her to be a leader on and off the course."

Augustana, winners of nine of the last 10 NSIC championships, was picked to win the league by the league's coaches. The Vikings received six first-place votes, while Sioux Falls (five) and 2019 conference champion Minnesota State (two) earned the others.

Sioux Falls' Lexi Hanson, a two-time All-NSIC honoree, was named the Preseason Golfer of the Year.

The Golden Eagles open their season at the Hardrocker Invite in Rapid City, S.D. April 12-13, and will compete at the Augustana Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D. April 17-18.

They'll finish their season at the NSIC Championships, which will be contested April 23-25 with three rounds at Dacotah Ridge in Morton, Minn.

NSIC PRESEASON WOMEN'S GOLF COACHES' POLL

1. Augustana (6) - 136 points

2. Sioux Falls (5) -130 points

3. Minnesota State (2) - 120 points

4. Concordia-St. Paul - 109 points

5. Minot State - 97 points

6. Upper Iowa - 81 points

7. Bemidji State - 72 points

8. Southwest Minnesota State - 66 points

9. Winona State - 58 points

10. Wayne State - 44 points

11. University of Mary - 38 points

12. Minnesota State Moorhead - 37 points

13. Minnesota Crookston - 26 points

