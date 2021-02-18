Pirates of the Week: Feb. 11-17

Crookston Times

Boys' basketball: junior Jack Garmen

Coach Greg Garmen: "Jack has been playing some pretty good ball as of late. He is always willing to take a charge on the defensive end. His shooting is continually getting better as we progress through the season."

Girls' basketball: sophomore Abby Borowicz

Coach Darin Zimmerman: "Abby is a gifted basketball player. Her skill allows her to do many things for us. She is a great shooter and has the ability to put the ball on the deck and get to the rim. She plays great defense and is an excellent teammate. She is only a sophomore and will keep improving. Abby will be a key player for us this season and beyond."

Dance: freshman Calleigh Fanfulik

Coach Grace Espinosa: "She is on our varsity kick and jazz team. Calleigh takes an extra dance class outside of the high school team. She had an amazing performance this past weekend in Detroit Lakes! She stood out the entire time with great technique and a ton of energy! She’s a hard worker and makes the most stressful situations fun."

Boys' hockey: junior Justin Lindgren

Coach Josh Hardy: "Justin is in his second year of managing the Pirates. He's always willing to do the work, whether it is laundry, running the clock during practice or just getting the boys pumped up for the game. He's a pleasure to have around and an integral part of the team. We would be lost without Justin taking care of us for every game and practice."

Girls' hockey: senior Nora Peterson

Coach Tim Moe: "Nora is a senior captain from Mayville who had our first goal against EGF and is tied for the team lead in points with five goals and four assists. She's a dynamic player who has the potential to make a big play every time she touches the puck."

Wrestling: senior Cameron Weiland

Coach Wes Hanson: "Cameron Weiland earns this week's honors by going 4-0 in last week's competition. He picked up three of those wins by pin and reached his 75th career pin. It's really an impressive feat, and we will look for him to keep things rolling the rest of the season. I'm extremely proud of Cameron and it's been a pleasure coaching him through the years."

