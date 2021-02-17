Minnesota Crookston announces three commitments

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston baseball program announced the addition of three players to its 2021 signing class Wednesday.

Connor Bushbaum (Saginaw, Minn.), Camdin Miller (Williston, N.D.) and Sawyer Satrom (Portland, N.D.) have signed National Letters of Intent to play baseball at UMC.

Bushbaum, Miller and Satrom join the nine players the Golden Eagles added in the early signing period: Cameron DeMaria, Nolan Dodds, Justin Dykhoff, Dalton Garbers, Angelo Pacyga, Cam Quinlan, Isaac Roers, Americo Sculati and Max Weber.

“There is no question about it, we signed three fantastic athletes,” said coach Steve Gust in a release. “When and how they develop is still left to be seen, but each of them have high ceilings.

"We are ecstatic to be able to sign all three. Not only are they good players, they are also committed to the classroom. They will be outstanding ambassadors for our program. We feel fortunate to sign these three and our early signees. It is shaping up to be an elite class.”

Bushbaum is a 5-11, 170-pound outfielder who attends for South Ridge H.S. in Culver, Minn. He helped his high school team to a 15-5 record in 2019.

In high school, Bushbaum made his mark as an all-around athlete. He was named All-Area Player of the Year this football season after rushing for over 1,500 yards in seven games. He led the Panthers to the 9-man state tournament in 2019.

“Plain and simple, Connor is an outstanding athlete,” Gust said. “He is a great football player and an exceptional talent on the baseball diamond. We feel good that he will develop into an elite player for us.”

Miller, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound infielder, attended Williston High School, where he played both baseball and football and was named All-Conference in baseball. He currently plays baseball at Williston State College.

“Camdin has a great desire to take his game to the next level,” Gust said. “He has a passion for the game and is excited to be a part of our program. It will be fun to see how he progresses in our system.”

Satrom plays baseball, football and hockey for Mayville-Portland-CG H.S. Standing 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he plays third base and pitches right-handed.

As a football player, he was named the Region Senior Athlete of the Year, and is a two-time First Team All-State selection.

Satrom's sister, Raina, was a member of the Crookston girls' hockey team in 2019-20.

“Sawyer is everything we are looking for in a student-athlete,” Gust said. “He is a good student, an established ball player in the area and is an exceptional all-around athlete. With maturation and development, we feel he can develop into a top-notch player.”

