Crookston and East Grand Forks play to 2-2 draw

Bragging rights in the Crookston-East Grand Forks girls' hockey rivalry will have to wait. Maybe for a year, or maybe just for a few more weeks.

The Pirates and Green Wave played to a 2-2 tie Tuesday night at the East Grand Forks Civic Center, in the third meeting between the two teams this season and final one of the regular season.

East Grand Forks won 2-0 in Crookston on Jan. 15, while the Pirates beat the Green Wave 1-0 at home on Feb. 2. The latter was Crookston's first win over East Grand Forks in 19 games, dating back to 2012.

No new streak in either direction would start Tuesday, though.

Nora Peterson (Sr., F) scored with four minutes remaining in the first period to give Crookston (4-6-1, 2-4-1 Section 8A) the lead, but EGF equalized on an Aleah Oshie power-play goal midway through the second.

The end of the second period brought a flurry of action. Maggey Plante scored with 48 seconds before intermission, but Reese Swanson (Fr., F) answered her back just 37 seconds later.

Despite that burst of scoring, the next 25 minutes, including an eight-minute overtime period, went scoreless.

Tuesday went in the books as the Pirates' first tie game since Nov. 20, 2018 against Jamestown (N.D.).

It was about as even as games come — Crookston had 27 shots on goal, while EGF had 28. Both goalies were solid throughout: Kailee Magsam (So.) made 26 saves for the Pirates, while Ashley Corbett had 25.

With nine penalties called (five on the Green Wave, four on the Pirates), Tuesday was a physical game as well.

With the tie, both teams stayed next to each other in the battle for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in Section 8A. Crookston has one game apiece left against section opponents Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts Grand Forks this Friday at 8 p.m. It will be the second meeting between these two teams in two weeks — the KnightRiders (12-8) defeated the Pirates, 5-2, in Crookston on Feb. 9.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 1-1-0-0—2

East Grand Forks 0-2-0-0—2

SCORING

4:27 first period (Crookston): Nora Peterson (Catherine Tiedemann, Kenze Epema)

9:45 second period (EGF): Aleah Oshie (Kara Ellis, Kendra Emery) power play

0:48 second period (EGF): Maggey Plante (Linzy Pesch, Kara Ellis)

0:11 second period (Crookston): Reese Swanson (Rylee Solheim)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 26 saves on 28 shots

East Grand Forks: Ashley Corbett 25 saves on 27 shots

