Crookston falls to Win-E-Mac, 71-61, after late rally falls short

The Crookston boys’ basketball team played its best offensive game in weeks, but fell 71-61 to Win-E-Mac Tuesday night at home.

At the start, it seemed like it would be another quiet night for the Pirates (1-9), who hadn’t scored over 50 points in three games and came into Tuesday’s game averaging 46 points per contest. The Patriots took a 32-18 lead at halftime.

But Crookston got hot in the second half, coming within one point of Win-E-Mac late. The Pirates knocked down 13 3-pointers for the game, shooting nearly 50 percent from downtown.

The Patriots (9-2) buckled down, though, winning their fifth straight game and sending Crookston to a seventh straight defeat.

Jack Garmen (Jr., G) scored 23 points and knocked down six triples for the Pirates.

Easton Tangquist (Sr., G) added 18 points and six assists. Carter Bruggeman scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Tuesday was by far Crookston’s best shooting game of the season from 3-point range. Its previous best was an 8-for-22 showing against Park Rapids on Feb. 2.

Before the game, Crookston coach Greg Garmen was honored with a plaque celebrating his 400th career win. Garmen, in his 25th year as the Pirates' head coach, reached the milestone on Jan. 21 with a 68-39 win over Climax-Fisher.

UP NEXT: Crookston heads to Roseau Thursday to take on the Rams in a rematch of the second game of the season. Roseau won that game, 75-65, after a second half that had 99 combined points.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 18-43—61

Win-E-Mac 32-39—71

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jack Garmen 23, Easton Tangquist 18, Carter Bruggeman 15, Jacob Hesby 3, Tristan Luckow 2

WIN-E-MAC STATS

Points: Kobe Hamre 20, Bryer Strom 19, Gavin Walker 15. Alex Jacobson 7

