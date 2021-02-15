Golden Eagles swept by MSUM and UMary

The Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team traveled to Virginia, Minn. this weekend to take on the University of Mary and Minnesota State Moorhead.

The Golden Eagles (0-3) fell to UMary, 7-0, Saturday evening and lost Sunday’s match against MSUM, 7-0.

While the Golden Eagles didn’t win a single game in their season opener against Bemidji State on Feb. 3, they showed improvement Saturday. Tasha Achermann (Fr.) and Michelle Swyter (Jr.) fell 6-1 to the Marauders’ duo. Swyter took a game at No. 2 singles as well, where she fell 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 3 singles, Ashley Chomyn (Sr.) took games in each set but fell 6-1, 6-1.

Achermann and Swyter fell 6-1 to the Dragons’ No. 1 doubles duo on Sunday. Swyter and Chomyn each took games off their opponents at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, each falling 6-0, 6-1.

UMC went with the same lineup in both matches, with Achermann, Swyter, Chomyn, Karli Renney (Sr.), Samantha Hartung (Sr.) and Gabriella Pinto (Sr.) at 1-6 singles. Achermann and Swyter paired at No. 1 doubles, Chomyn and Renney at No. 2 and Hartung and Pinto at No. 3.

UP NEXT: UMC makes its home debut Sunday, Feb. 21 at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks against Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State Mankato.

