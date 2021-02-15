Minnesota Crookston equestrian opens season with loss at UT Martin

The Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team fell to Tennessee Martin 9-1 Friday, Feb. 12 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tenn.

The Golden Eagles had six athletes compete Friday. They were led by senior Alyssa Evavold, who scored a 77 in Horsemanship to win her point for the team.

Other notable scores included freshman Adrianne Schaunaman, who scored a 72.5 in her debut in Horsemanship, and junior April Klecker, who scored 70 in the Reining.

"The Reining challenged us greatly, but the athletes took away homework that we look forward to schooling through the next two weeks in our preparation for our doubleheader against South Dakota State and Delaware State University,” said coach Kayla Hanson. “Overall, I was very happy with the rides, especially in Horsemanship.”

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will compete in an IHSA western home show Saturday and Sunday at the University Teaching and Outreach Center on the UMC campus. They'll be in Brookings, S.D. Feb. 26 and 27 for a doubleheader against South Dakota State and Delaware State.

