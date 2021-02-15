Pirates take on larger-than-normal competition in Detroit Lakes

The Crookston dance team competed at an invitational in Detroit Lakes this Saturday. The Pirates placed ninth in the jazz division and 11th in kick.

Crookston scored 37 points in jazz and 43 points in kick.

With 13 teams, the Detroit Lakes invitational was approximately double the size of Crookston's normal competitions, and also included teams from Class AA.

"It was nice to see how we measure up with the AA teams," said Pirate coach Grace Espinosa.

Among teams in their section, the Pirates placed sixth in jazz and eighth in kick.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Frazee this Friday, Feb. 19 for a competition and in Blackduck Saturday, Feb. 20 for a non-competitive performance to wrap up the regular season.

