St. Cloud State uses big fourth quarter to beat UMC 72-55

While the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team pushed St. Cloud State for a second straight game, the defending NSIC Tournament champions were too much for the Golden Eagles in the fourth quarter, using a 20-7 advantage to seal a 72-55 victory Saturday afternoon in St. Cloud.

UMC (3-11 overall, 3-9 NSIC) looked to rebound from Friday's 59-49 loss to the Huskies, a game which was tied with three minutes to play. It got off to a strong start, with Emma Carpenter (So., G) knocking down a last-second 3-pointer for a 15-12 lead after the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles led by as much as six in the second quarter, and went into the break up 32-30. The third quarter was back-and-forth, but a layup by Kylie Post (Jr., G) gave UMC a 48-45 lead with 2:15 left in the quarter.

But St. Cloud State (9-3, 6-2) dominated from there, finishing the game on a 27-7 run fueled by Tori Wortz, Nikki Kilboten, Brehna Evans and Erin Navratil. All four Huskies were in double digits scoring, with Wortz's 17 leading the team.

Post scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting for Minnesota Crookston, and also grabbed four rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles have two games remaining this season. They'll host Bemidji State Feb. 19 and 20 at Lysaker Gymnasium. The Beavers (7-5, 6-4) have already clinched a spot in the NSIC Tournament, set to be held Feb. 25-28 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 15-17-16-7—55

St. Cloud State 12-18-22-20—72

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Kylie Post 16, Mary Burke 7, Emma Carpenter 6, Haylee Wheeler 6

Rebounds: Bren Fox 6, Jes Mertens 4, Kylie Post 4

Assists: Alyssa Peterson 2, Jes Mertens 2

Steals: Alyssa Peterson 1, Kylea Praska 1, Mary Burke 1

Blocks: Haylee Wheeler 1

Team: 18-52 field goals, 6-17 3-pointers, 13-18 free throws

ST. CLOUD STATE STATS

Points: Tori Wortz 17, Nikki Kilboten 16, Brehna Evans 14, Erin Navratil 10

Rebounds: Nikki Kilboten 7, Katrina Theis 6, Tori Wortz 6

Assists: Caitlyn Peterson 5, Brehna Evans 4

Steals: Brehna Evans 2

Blocks: Katrina Theis 2, Nikki Kilboten 2

Team: 29-62 field goals, 8-22 3-pointers, 6-7 free throws

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.