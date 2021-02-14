Minnesota Crookston suffers 7-3 loss to Tetons

Williston State jumped out to a 5-1 lead on its way to defeating the Minnesota Crookston hockey team, 7-3, Saturday afternoon in Williston, N.D.

The Tetons scored the first two goals of the game before the Golden Eagles (2-7) got on the board. Cam Olstad (So., F) scored off assists by Ben Trostad (Jr., D) and Tyler Zahradka (Fr., F) on the power play with 9:14 before intermission.

But Williston State answered with three straight goals in the second period. Tanner Davis, Eric Moran and Brendan Jay found the net during this span.

Minnesota Crookston began a mini-rally at the end of the second. Just 46 seconds after Jay's goal, Zahradka scored off an assist by Josh Nelson (Fr., D). Nelson got on the board himself, assisted by Brian Bekkala (Sr., F) and Olstad, in the waning seconds of the period.

The Golden Eagles weren't able to continue the comeback effort, however, as the Tetons (12-13-1) scored twice in the third period to seal the win.

Jake Sumner (Fr., G) made 33 saves for UMC. Nelson Schiller was excellent in goal for Williston State, stopping 39 Golden Eagle shots to deliver his team the win even though UMC outshot the Tetons 42-40.

The loss was Minnesota Crookston's sixth straight.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles return home to play North Dakota State Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 1-2-0—3

Williston State 2-3-2—7

SCORING

17:14 first period (Williston State): Kyle Barrett (Cameron Maycock)

12:47 first period (Williston State): Eric Moran (Brendan Jay) power play

9:14 first period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Ben Trostad, Tyler Zahradka) power play

16:33 second period (Williston State): Tanner Davis (Dylan Borseth, Kyle Barrett) power play

8:03 second period (Williston State): Eric Moran (Kyle Barrett)

4:54 second period (Williston State): Brendan Jay (Fox Dodds)

4:08 second period (UMC): Tyler Zahradka (Josh Nelson) power play

0:06 second period (UMC): Josh Nelson (Brian Bekkala, Cam Olstad)

12:44 third period (Williston State): Jackson Dodds

1:54 third period (Williston State): Ryley Cook (Eric Moran, Kyle Barrett)

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 33 saves on 40 shots

Williston State: Nelson Schiller 39 saves on 42 shots

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.