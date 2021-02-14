Pirates sweep Red Lake County Central and Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena

Beating a team that sends just four wrestlers to the mat isn't the most dramatic or entertaining thing in the world. But after a stretch of tough competition, Crookston surely savored it.

The Pirates beat Red Lake County Central, 66-12, winning nine of 14 matches by forfeit, before turning around and beating Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, 43-22, in the final match of Saturday's triangular at home.

Crookston (14-6) was coming off losses to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, both 2020 state tournament qualifiers, and one of Section 6A's strongest teams in West Central Area. The Mustangs and Bears were a different story.

The Pirates led RLCC 36-0 thanks to six forfeits before the first match was actually wrestled. They won that, too, when Spencer Ness (Fr.) pinned Gunnar Sandeen at 152 pounds.

Tristyn Ferguson, an individual state qualifier last season, and Paul DeHate beat Cade DeLeon (Jr.) and Layten Fuentes (So.) at 182 and 195, respectively. But that was it for the Mustangs, as Ethan Boll pinned Zach Howard, ranked No. 7 in the state, at 220 pounds.

While RLCC was a guaranteed win for Crookston, BCLB was not. The Bears sent 11 wrestlers to the mat, winning five of the matches that were actually contested.

But the Pirates had the advantage, with empty spots in the Bears' lineup at 182 and 195, as DeLeon and Boll picked up wins by forfeit. Carter Coauette (Fr.), Zach Brown (Sr.), Cameron Weiland (Sr.) and Fuentes all won their matches by pin, at 120, 132, 145 and 220, respectively.

Ethan Bowman (So.) scored a major decision at 126 pounds to improve to 20-0 on the season. Hunter Knutson (So.) had the Pirates' other win, at 170 pounds, with a 7-2 decision.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts Moorhead (4-12) and Fosston/Bagley (8-8) Thursday, Feb. 18 for Senior Night. The Pirates will take on the Spuds at 5 p.m., followed by the Spuds and the Brawlers, with the Pirates and the Brawlers taking the mat for the nightcap.

Last season, Fosston/Bagley eliminated Crookston from the Section 8A playoffs with a 36-34 win in Crookston on Feb. 11.

CROOKSTON 66, RED LAKE COUNTY CENTRAL 12

106 pounds: open

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) win by forfeit

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) win by forfeit

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) win by forfeit

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) win by forfeit

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) win by forfeit

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) win by forfeit

152 pounds: Spencer Ness (Crookston) over Gunnar Sandeen (fall 1:18)

160 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) win by forfeit

170 pounds: Cade Coauette (Crookston) win by forfeit

182 pounds: Tristyn Ferguson (RLCC) over Cade DeLeon (fall 1:15)

195 pounds: Paul DeHate (RLCC) over Layten Fuentes (fall 3:17)

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Zach Howard (fall 1:35)

285 pounds: Hunter Kresl (Crookston) win by forfeit

CROOKSTON 43, BLACKDUCK/CASS LAKE-BENA 22

106 pounds: open

113 pounds: Donovan Schmid (BCLB) over Nolan Dans (dec. 8-3)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) over Draiden Clarin (fall 0:40)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Cody Headbird (major dec. 13-2)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Carter Pater (fall 4:36)

138 pounds: Christian Pater (BCLB) over Braxton Volker (major dec. 14-2)

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) over Jordan Howard (fall 1:03)

152 pounds: Landon Gross (BCLB) over Spencer Ness (dec. 6-0)

160 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) over Shayne Swedberg (dec. 7-2)

170 pounds: Gage Dunn (BCLB) over Cade Coauette (fall 3:26)

182 pounds: Cade DeLeon (Crookston) win by forfeit

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) win by forfeit

220 pounds: Layten Fuentes (Crookston) over Scott Whitebird (fall 4:19)

285 pounds: Tyreese Goodman (BCLB) over Hunter Kresl (fall 0:50)

