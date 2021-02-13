Golden Eagles swept by Truman State

The Minnesota Crookston softball team suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Truman State Friday night at the Husky Dome in St. Cloud.

The Bulldogs used big innings in each game, defeating the Golden Eagles 6-4 in the opener and 7-3 in the nightcap.

UMC (0-4) scored first in Game 1 when Jordan Peterson (Jr., UT) drove in Dana Zarn (So., 3B) on a double. But Truman State struck back to tie the game in the fourth inning, and McKenzie West's two-out grand slam in the fifth inning gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.

West's slam ended the night of UMC pitcher Katie Humhej (0-2), who took the loss after giving up seven hits and striking out six.

The Golden Eagles chipped away in the bottom of the fifth, drawing four walks and taking advantage of an error to come within 5-4. Zarn and Shaelyn Grant (Fr., OF) drove in runs with their walks, and Peterson pushed another run across with a fielder's choice.

But Truman State scored a sixth-inning insurance run and held UMC scoreless the last two frames to seal the victory.

The Bulldogs got to Golden Eagle freshman Sofia Gombos (0-2) early in the second game, scoring three runs in the second inning.

UMC fought back once more, though. Gabriella Blomdahl (So., OF) singled home a run in the fourth inning and then stole second, forcing a Truman State error which allowed Grant to score. Alina Avalos (So., 1B) then drove in the game-tying run in the fifth inning with a single.

The Bulldogs responded with four runs in the fifth inning, doing the bulk of their damage on Golden Eagle mistakes. A Zarn error allowed two runs to score, and Maria McGonegle hit her second double of the game to give her team a 7-3 lead, which would stand as the final.

Breianna Klein, who closed out the first game with a series of scoreless frames, went three shutout innings in relief to pick up the win in the nightcap.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles are back in action in St. Cloud with two games Saturday. They play Northwestern College (Iowa) at 1 p.m., followed by Viterbo at 3 p.m.

TRUMAN STATE 6, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 4

Truman State 0-0-0-1-4-1-0—6-8-3

Minnesota Crookston 1-0-0-0-3-0-0—4-6-1

WP: Annabel Zimmer (4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

TRUMAN STATE 7, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 3

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-2-1-0-0—3-6-2

Truman State 0-3-0-0-4-0-X—7-11-1

WP: Breianna Klein (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (4.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

