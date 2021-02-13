Pirates can't recover from slow start in 44-37 loss at Fergus Falls

The Crookston girls' basketball team had an opportunity Friday night to beat both participants in last season's Section 8AA championship game. It fell just short.

The Pirates lost to Fergus Falls, 44-37, in Fergus Falls, seeing their seven-game winning streak come to an end against last year's section runners-up.

Coming off a 49-34 win over previously unbeaten Pelican Rapids on Feb. 6, Crookston (7-2 overall, 6-2 section) struggled to score early against the ninth-ranked Otters. The Pirates were "a bit too methodical" in the first half and didn't read the Otters' defense well, according to coach Darin Zimmerman, resulting in a 22-13 halftime deficit.

Crookston battled back in the second half and got as close as two points with less than four minutes to play. But free-throw shooting cost the Pirates dearly, as they shot just 31 percent from the line. This allowed the Otters to hold off Crookston down the stretch.

Outside shooting was another key to the game, as Fergus Falls (6-3, 1-1) knocked down six 3-pointers to Crookston's four.

Emma Borowicz (Sr., G) led the Pirates with 13 points. Abby Borowicz (So., G) and Emma Boll (Sr., F) each had six.

Ellie Colbeck and Tori Wortz formed a dangerous tandem for the Otters. Colbeck, a South Dakota State commit, scored 20 points, with Wortz adding 15.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Argyle Tuesday, Feb. 16 to take on Section 8A opponent Stephen-Argyle (8-0). Crookston beat the Storm, 57-49, last February at home in the teams' previous matchup.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 13-24—37

Fergus Falls 22-22—44

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Emma Borowicz 13, Abby Borowicz 6, Emma Boll 6, Emma Osborn 4, Halle Winjum 4, Hayden Winjum 4

Team: 14 field goals, four 3-pointers, 5-16 free throws

FERGUS FALLS STATS

Points: Ellie Colbeck 20, Tori Ratz 15, Paige Pearson 5, Logan Strom 2, Anna Anderson 1, Hannah Polejewski 1

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.