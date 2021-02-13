East Grand Forks blows out Crookston, 83-46

The Crookston boys' basketball team fell to East Grand Forks, 83-46, on Friday night at CHS, losing their sixth straight game.

The Green Wave began the game on a 13-2 run, but the Pirates (1-8 overall, 0-8 Section 8AA) managed to hang around for stretches in the first half. They pulled to within 19-13 on a layup by Easton Tangquist (Sr., G) midway through the half.

But East Grand Forks (4-4, 2-3) pulled away by halftime to take a 45-22 lead, generating efficient offense and shooting the ball well. Star guard Sam Votava, who had 15 first-half points, led the way.

The Green Wave didn't let off the gas in the second half, as Crookston was outscored 38-24 after halftime.

Tangquist, the Pirates' leading scorer this season, once again led the way with 17 points. Jack Garmen (Jr., G) added 14. Votava and Tanner Campos had 17 and 15, respectively, for EGF.

UP NEXT: Crookston remains at home Tuesday, Feb. 16 to take on Win-E-Mac. The Patriots are 8-2 this season and on a four-game winning streak, having beaten Fosston 61-46 Friday night.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 22-24—46

East Grand Forks 45-38—83

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Easton Tangquist 17, Jack Garmen 14, Brooks Butt 4, Jacob Miller 2, Karsten Isaacson 2

EAST GRAND FORKS STATS

Points: Sam Votava 17, Tanner Campos 15, Carter Vasek 8, Jonathan Kruger 7, Drew Carpenter 6, Jeremiah Haavig 6

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.