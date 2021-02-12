UMC drops slugfest at St. Cloud State, 59-49

St. Cloud State went on a 14-4 run in the final three minutes to defeat the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team, 59-49, Friday night at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud.

Neither team's offense got going consistently throughout the game, but the Huskies took the early lead, going up 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime.

The Golden Eagles (3-10 overall, 3-8 NSIC) answered with a 14-4 run to start the third quarter, tying the game at 29 on a Julia Peplinski (Jr., F/C) layup. Between the third and fourth quarters, UMC tied the game four times, but never was able to take the lead.

The last of these occasions came when Jes Mertens (Fr., G) hit a layup, was fouled and knocked down the free throw to bring the Golden Eagles even at 45 with 3:24 to play. But St. Cloud State (8-3, 5-2), the defending NSIC Tournament champions, didn't back down easy, scoring seven unanswered.

Kylie Post (Jr., G) hit two at the line with 1:27 to play, but Brehna Evans, who finished the game with 18 points, drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to effectively put the game out of reach.

Emma Carpenter (So., G) led UMC with 14 points. Bren Fox (Jr., C) scored 10 points, and Mertens had eight.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Huskies meet again Saturday at 4 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 6-9-19-15—49

St. Cloud State 15-10-13-21—59

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Emma Carpenter 14, Bren Fox 10, Jes Mertens 8

Rebounds: Kylie Post 6, Bren Fox 5

Assists: Kylie Post 4, Emma Carpenter 2, Julia Peplinski 2

Steals: Bren Fox 2

Blocks: Bren Fox 2

Team: 18-50 field goals, 4-17 3-pointers, 9-12 free throws

ST. CLOUD STATE STATS

Points: Brehna Evans 18, Nikki Kilboten 13, Tori Wortz 9

Rebounds: Nikki Kilboten 10, Caitlyn Peterson 8

Assists: several with 2

Steals: several with 2

Blocks: Nikki Kilboten 3

Team: 21-54 field goals, 5-16 3-pointers, 12-16 free throws

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.

