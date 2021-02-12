Minnesota Crookston men's golf adds second signee in Devin Kucy

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston men's golf team announced the signing of Devin Kucy, from Camrose, Alberta, to a National Letter of Intent.

Kucy is the second signee in the 2021 class for the Golden Eagles, joining Fargo, N.D.'s Layton Bartley.

Kucy has won numerous junior golf titles in Canada. He competed as a prep for Our Lady of Mount Pleasant H.S., where he was named the team's Golfer of the Year in 2019. That same year, he tied for 16th at the IMG Junior World Championship Qualifier. Kucy's 18-hole average score is 73.3.

Kucy's brother, Mason, is also a collegiate golfer. His sister is a highly-ranked junior golfer in Canada. His father played college football for the University of Alberta, and his uncle played professionally in the Canadian Football League.

“Devin works extremely hard at his golf game and has that desire and commitment to become the best player he can be,” said UMC coach Brad Heppner in a release. “Devin has played many high level golf tournaments in Alberta and has done very well. I’m excited to have Devin become a member of the Golden Eagle men’s golf team as he will have an immediate impact on our team.”

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.