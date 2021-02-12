Williston State uses big third period to beat UMC, 7-3

Williston State College scored four goals in the third period to defeat the Minnesota Crookston hockey team, 7-3, Friday night in Williston, N.D.

The Golden Eagles fell to 2-6, dropping their fifth straight game.

UMC took an early 2-0 lead, with goals just 46 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the game. Josh Nelson (Fr., D) scored on a power play off assists by Ben Trostad (Jr., D) and Zach Larson (Fr., F), and Larson followed up by finding the net himself off an assist by Ty Hamre (Fr., F/D).

The Tetons (11-13-1) came back to tie the game before the first period was over, and took the lead early in the second on a goal by Kyle Barrett. But Tyler Zahradka (Fr., F) scored an unassisted goal with 7:26 before intermission to make it 3-3, where it remained until the end of the period.

But Williston State took over in the third period, outshooting the Golden Eagles 23-6 and outscoring them 4-0, taking the lead for good with 16:46 to play. The Tetons' last three goals came on the power play.

Seven different players found the net for Williston State. Tyler Jansen made 27 saves to earn the win.

Jake Sumner (Fr., G) stopped 40 shots, his third straight game with at least 40

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Tetons rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 2-1-0—3

Williston State 2-1-4—7

SCORING

17:47 first period (UMC): Josh Nelson (Ben Trostad, Zach Larson) power play

17:01 first period (UMC): Zach Larson (Ty Hamre)

7:19 first period (Williston State): Fox Dodds

5:34 first period (Williston State): Ryley Cook (Dylan Borseth)

15:43 second period (Williston State): Kyle Barrett (Ryley Cook, Cameron Maycock)

7:26 second period (UMC): Tyler Zahradka

16:46 third period (Williston State): Devone Berry (Dylan Borseth, Brendan Jay)

14:19 third period (Williston State): Brendan Jay (Eric Moran, Kyle Barrett) power play

10:20 third period (Williston State): Cameron Maycock (Kyle Barrett, Jake Huska) power play

0:01 third period (Williston State): Eric Moran (Ryley Cook, Jackson Dodds) power play

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 40 saves on 47 shots

Williston State: Tyler Jansen 27 saves on 30 shots

