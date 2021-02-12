Thief River Falls edges out Crookston, 3-1

Brekken Tull clearly likes playing Thief River Falls.

Tull scored the Crookston girls' hockey team's first goal of the season, muscling in a close-range shot in the third period of the Pirates' 3-1 loss to the Prowlers on Jan. 14 in Crookston.

In Thursday's rematch against Thief River Falls, the freshman forward got on the scoresheet again, with assists from Cassie Solheim (Fr.) and Nora Peterson (Sr.) to give Crookston a 1-0 lead 49 seconds into the second period.

But just like the first time these two teams met, one goal from Tull wasn't enough for the Pirates (4-6 overall, 2-4 Section 8A). They fell 3-1 to the Prowlers at the Ralph Engelstad Arena, putting Thief River Falls back in the drivers' seat to earn the section's No. 2 seed and host a semifinal.

Less than two minutes after Tull scored, Gretchen Cota got it back for the Prowlers (4-3, 3-1) off assists from Shelby Breiland and Jenae Johnson.

The game went scoreless for a while, despite chances for both teams, but Cota snuck in her second goal on a close shot with 3:55 to play in the third period. Jenae Johnson sealed it with an empty-netter with 20 seconds left.

Thursday's game was a close, up-and-down dual, featuring strong performances from both goaltenders. TRF rarely solved Crookston sophomore Kailee Magsam (20 saves on 22 shots), but the Pirates had less luck against Gabriella Steele (21 saves on 22 shots).

Breiland, a senior forward who's headed to Bemidji State next season, assisted on all three Prowler goals. She had a hand in all of her team's goals in the Jan. 14 game, and with seven goals and six assists for the season, has contributed to all but one of Thief River Falls' goals on the year.

UP NEXT: Crookston will travel to East Grand Forks Tuesday, Feb. 16 for an important section tilt with the Green Wave (3-6, 2-3). It will be the third time the two rivals have faced each other this season.

EGF took the first meeting, winning 2-0 in Crookston on Jan. 15, but on Feb. 2, the Pirates took down the Green Wave for the first time in 19 games, winning 1-0 on Catherine Tiedemann's last-minute goal.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-1-0—1

Thief River Falls 0-1-2—3

SCORING

16:11 second period (Crookston): Brekken Tull (Cassie Solheim, Nora Peterson)

14:23 second period (TRF): Gretchen Cota (Shelby Breiland, Jenae Johnson)

3:55 third period (TRF): Gretchen Cota (Shelby Breiland)

0:20 third period (TRF): Jenae Johnson (Shelby Breiland, Bella Amiot)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 20 saves on 22 shots

Thief River Falls: Gabriella Steele 21 saves on 22 shots

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.