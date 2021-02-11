UMC bats struggle in season-opening losses to Bemidji State and Jamestown

While expectations are relatively high for the Minnesota Crookston softball team coming off a program-best 6-10 start in 2020, things didn't go quite as planned in its season opener.

After an 11-month hiatus, the Golden Eagles got their 2021 season underway Wednesday in St. Paul with a pair of games against Bemidji State and the University of Jamestown. Their bats didn't make the trip. UMC scored only one run and scratched out five hits between the two games, falling to the Beavers 8-1 and the Jimmies 3-0.

”Our bats were cold today, but with better strike zone discipline, we feel like we have a good chance to get both games, especially game two,” said coach Travis Owen. “We will look forward to continuing to improve and competing again in a few days.”

The Golden Eagles beat Bemidji State, 9-0, in last year's opening game. Wednesday morning, the tables turned entirely. The Beavers scored one run apiece in the first, second and fifth innings, and put the game out of reach with a five-run sixth inning.

Sophomore third baseman Dana Zarn drove in UMC's lone run with a third-inning double to score Gabriella Blomdahl (So., OF). Katie Humhej (Sr., RHP) was solid in the circle, going five innings, giving up three hits and striking out six, but still took the loss.

Stephie Dullum struck out 10 in 5.0 innings to earn the win for Bemidji State. Ashley Herrold and Sami Dullum each drove in two runs, and Emmarie Yeager went 2-for-4 with a home run.

The second game of the day was a pitcher's duel between Minnesota Crookston's Sofia Gombos (Fr., RHP) and Jamestown's Kat Miska. Both hurlers went the distance, but while Gombos was merely solid, Miska was almost unhittable. She struck out 15 Golden Eagles and allowed only one hit, walking none.

All of the Jimmies' runs came in the fourth inning. Santina Zito hit a two-run, one-out home run, and Jenna Remenar singled home Katie Reisdorfer.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston will play four games this weekend at the Husky Dome in St. Cloud. The Golden Eagles open with a doubleheader against Truman State Friday, and take on Northwestern College (Iowa) and Viterbo Saturday.

BEMIDJI STATE 8, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-1-0-0-0-0—1-4-1

Bemidji State 1-1-0-0-1-5-X—8-6-1

WP: Stephi Dullum (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

JAMESTOWN 3, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Jamestown 0-0-0-3-0-0-0—3-6-0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-1-0

WP: Kat Miska (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

