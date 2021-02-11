Pirates of the Week: Feb. 4-10

Crookston Times

Boys' basketball: senior Jacob Miller

Coach Greg Garmen: "Jacob has been playing some good basketball for the Pirates. Though he is not the tallest basketball player, he plays with energy and passion. He is finding his shooting touch. His quick feet are an asset for the Pirates on the defensive end of the floor."

Girls' basketball: junior Emma Osborn

Coach Darin Zimmerman: "Emma is a lights-out shooter that has worked hard to expand her skill set to be a complete player. She is a skilled passer, rebounder, and finisher. She has great defensive instincts."

Dance: seventh-grader Morgyn Larson

Coach Grace Espinosa: "Morgyn is a seventh-grader on our varsity kick team this year. She also takes three extra dance classes outside of the high school team. She may be the quietest member of the team, but she is one of the strongest kickers. She could kick herself right in the face! She works hard at every practice and gives 100 percent at each performance. It’s exciting to see so much talent in such a young dancer. She’s has a bright future in dance!"

Boys' hockey: sophomore Thor Harbott

Coach Josh Hardy: "Thor, a sophomore defenseman, has stepped into a major role for the Pirates over the last week and has done so admirably. His work ethic is second to none, and he’s one of the smartest players on the ice. He’s a pleasure to coach and it’s been fun watching him develop over the last year."

Girls' hockey: senior Kenze Epema

Coach Tim Moe: "Kenze is a senior defenseman and captain who's been a huge part of the varsity since she was in seventh grade. She scored her first goal of the year against Grand Forks, to go along with three assists for the season."

Wrestling: freshman Carter Coauette

Coach Wes Hanson: "Carter Coauette is a freshman competing at 120 pounds. He just picked up his 50th career victory and has won some big matchups throughout this season. He’s got sound defense and an array of offensive attacks. Carter is dedicated to the sport and continues to get better."

