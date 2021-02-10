JUCO transfer Abigail Leach commits to Golden Eagles

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team announced its first signee in the 2021 recruiting class Tuesday.

Abigail Leach, a 6-foot-0 guard/forward from Wyoming, Minn., signed a National Letter of Intent. Leach is a transfer from North Iowa Area Community College, located in Mason City, Iowa, and will have two years of eligibility to play for the Golden Eagles.

“Abby is someone who gives us a lot of versatility," said coach Mike Roysland in a release. "She can step out and shoot the three, and is also an excellent defender. She is someone who can step in and take a charge and keeps offensive players from getting to the basket. Abby has a tremendous basketball IQ and knack for the game."

Leach averaged 6.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game as a freshman at NIACC in 2019-20, shooting 37.4 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from 3-point distance and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line. She was selected to the All-NJCAA Region XI Third Team, helping the Trojans to a 32-1 record and Region XI championship.

As a prep, Leach played for Forest Lake Area H.S., where she lettered all four years in basketball and was an All-Suburban East Conference pick. She also lettered in trap shooting and track and field.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.