Pirates fall to West Central Area, defeat Benson in triangular

The milestones keep coming for the Crookston wrestling team.

In Tuesday evening's triangular in Barrett, 113-pound senior Nolan Dans pinned West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville's Mason Richter with three seconds left, winning his 100th career match.

Later on, in the Pirates' second dual of the evening, freshman Carter Coauette won at 120 pounds for his 50th career victory. Coauette didn't have to do much for it, though, at least on Tuesday, as he won by forfeit.

Coauette and Dans' wins highlighted a split evening for Crookston, which lost to West Central Area, 45-29, before beating Benson, 51-27 to move to 12-6 on the season.

The Pirates have had milestone wins in each of their last three triangular meets. Senior Zach Brown won his 150th career match Thursday in Barnesville, and sophomore Ethan Boll won his 100th Saturday in Bertha.

After a weekend of tough competition, in which Crookston lost to top-ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie, it didn't catch a break against the Knights, one of The Guillotine's "Lean and Mean" teams in the most recent rankings.

At the beginning, things went smoothly, as the Pirates dominated the lower weights. Dans' 100th win was followed by wins by Coauette at 120, Ethan Bowman (So.) at 126, Brown at 132 and Cameron Weiland (Sr.) at 138, and Crookston led 25-6.

But WCA/A/B-E took over from there, winning seven of the final eight matches. Only a win by Boll at 195 pounds stemmed the tide. Boll beat Nathaniel Kisgen, ranked No. 4 at 182 pounds but wrestling up, by major decision.

Crookston got off to a hot start once again against Benson. After the Braves took the 106-pound match by forfeit, the Pirates won the next three matches by forfeit and the next three after that by fall to take a 36-6 lead.

Benson recovered somewhat in the middle weights, but Hunter Knutson (So.) and Cade DeLeon (Jr.) won at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively. DeLeon's win, a 9-2 decision, was his first win of the season not counting forfeits.

The 195-pound match against Benson saw a clash between Boll, the No. 2-ranked wrestler in Class A, and Thomas Dineen, the No. 1-ranked wrestler. The two sophomores met last season at the individual state tournament, with Dineen winning twice. Tuesday, Dineen made it 3-for-3 against Boll with a 6-2 win by decision.

Layten Fuentes (So.) pinned his opponent at 220 pounds before the Braves took the final match by forfeit.

Bowman kept his perfect, 18-0 record intact by winning a major decision over WCA's Solomon Wales and a forfeit against Benson. Boll, Brown and Dans went to 16-2 on the season, and Coauette ran his record to 14-1.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are at home for the first time in two weeks Saturday, taking on Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena (3-1) and Red Lake County Central (1-9).

CROOKSTON VS. WEST CENTRAL AREA/ASHBY/BRANDON-EVANSVILLE

106 pounds: Carter Lohse (WCA) win by forfeit

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) over Mason Richter (fall 5:57)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) over Adam Lohse (dec. 5-0)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Solomon Wales (major dec. 9-0)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Grant Lindquist (fall 1:00)

138 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) over Ashton Danner (fall 5:32)

145 pounds: Reubens Swanson (WCA) over Braxton Volker (fall 3:00)

152 pounds: Anthony Sykora (WCA) over Spencer Ness (fall 0:40)

160 pounds: Kade Olsen (WCA) over Hunter Knutson (dec. 6-0)

170 pounds: Jordan Lohse (WCA) over Cade Coauette (fall 1:00)

182 pounds: Beau Robinson (WCA) over Cade DeLeon (fall 2:44)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Nathaniel Kisgen (major dec. 13-3)

220 pounds: Colton Lindquist (WCA) over Layten Fuentes (fall 0:59)

285 pounds: Justin Blascyk (WCA) over Hunter Kresl (fall 2:25)

CROOKSTON VS. BENSON

106 pounds: Max Nygaard (Benson) win by forfeit

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) win by forfeit

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) win by forfeit

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) win by forfeit

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Colby Hogrefe (fall 2:36)

138 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) over Preston McGee (fall 5:52)

145 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) over Nick Bolduc (fall 0:30)

152 pounds: Adam Koosman (Benson) over Spencer Ness (fall 3:32)

160 pounds: Adam Zosel (Benson) over Cade Coauette (fall 0:58)

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) over Teagan Hogrefe (fall 3:03)

182 pounds: Cade DeLeon (Crookston) over Dylan Wrobleski (dec. 9-2)

195 pounds: Thomas Dineen (Benson) over Ethan Boll (dec. 6-2)

220 pounds: Layten Fuentes (Crookston) over AJ Klassen (fall 2:19)

285 pounds: Alden Syltie (Benson) win by forfeit

