Crookston shut down in second half in 70-34 loss to Pelican Rapids

The Crookston boys' basketball team fell on the road to Pelican Rapids, 70-34, Monday night.

The Pirates (1-7, 0-7 Section 8AA) scored under 40 points for the fourth time in five games.

Crookston got off to a solid start, and trailed 39-27 at halftime. But the Pirates, who have struggled with inconsistency between halves all season, only scored seven points the rest of the way.

Pelican Rapids (4-3, 3-3) saw a balanced scoring effort, with nine players getting on the scoreboard. Despite the Vikings' 70 points, their leading scorers — Hunter Williams and Ian Fahje — scored just 12 apiece.

Easton Tangquist (Sr., G) was Crookston's leading scorer with 11 points, while Carter Bruggeman (Sr., G) and Jack Garmen (Jr., G) added nine and eight, respectively.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts East Grand Forks (3-4, 1-3) Friday night. The Green Wave beat the Pirates, 70-47, in Crookston's season opener back on Jan. 15.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 27-7—34

Pelican Rapids 39-31—70

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Easton Tangquist 11, Carter Bruggeman 9, Jack Garmen 8, Brooks Butt 2, Karsten Isaacson 2, Jacob Miller 2

PELICAN RAPIDS STATS

Points: Hunter Williams 12, Ian Fahje 12, Liam Sytsma 10, Jayden Rutherford 9, Brayden Ecker 7, Logan Fahje 7, McHale Korf 5, Tanner Tollerud 5, Weston Funk 3

