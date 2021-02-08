Marauders blow out Golden Eagles, 9-1

The Minnesota Crookston hockey team was swept by the University of Mary, the top-ranked team in the ACHA Division II, with a 9-1 loss to the Marauders Sunday afternoon at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Golden Eagles (2-5) lost their fourth straight game.

UMary (23-1-2-1) scored the game's first seven goals. They scored three goals in the first period, four in the second and two in the third, and took 52 shots on goal. Amazingly for a nine-goal effort, only one Marauder — Alexander Horner — scored two goals, although a number had multiple assists.

Minnesota Crookston's lone goal was scored by freshman forward Zach Larson, late in the second period off an assist from freshman forward Tristan Morneault.

UP NEXT: UMC is on the road Feb. 12-13 to take on Williston State College. The Tetons swept the Golden Eagles in Crookston Jan. 29-30, by scores of 3-1 and 7-3.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 0-1-0—1

University of Mary 3-4-2—9

SCORING

16:50 first period (UMary): Alexander Horner (Marshall Tschida, Cody Shepard)

7:58 first period (UMary): Kyler Moore

4:55 first period (UMary): Alex Flicek (Zach Garrett, Andrew Huber)

12:40 second period (UMary): Johnny Witzke

10:35 second period (UMary): Drew Lenertz (Alex Flicek, Zach Garrett)

7:33 second period (UMary): Zach Garrett (Andrew Huber, Marshall Tschida)

4:30 second period (UMary): Noah Scordato

2:27 second period (UMC): Zach Larson (Tristan Morneault)

10:05 third period (UMary): Cody Shepard (Marcus Kopp, Alex Flicek)

12:23 third period (UMary): Alexander Horner (Jaren Hugelen)

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 43 saves on 52 shots

University of Mary: Conan Hayton 17 saves on 18 shots

