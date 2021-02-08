Pirate dancers see improvement in Bagley

At last weekend's competition in Pelican Rapids, the Crookston dance team was excited about breaking 20 in all judging categories.

Saturday morning in Bagley, the Pirates outdid themselves, with a number of scores above 30 as well.

Crookston competed in both jazz and kick divisions. For a second straight week, the Pirates' jazz team took fifth, while kick was improved from Pelican Rapids with a seventh-place finish.

In their third meet of the season, the Pirates' scores across the board were improved from their previous competition.

UP NEXT: Crookston will compete in Detroit Lakes in both jazz and kick.

