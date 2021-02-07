Golden Eagles blown out by Minnesota Duluth, 84-45

The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team suffered its biggest loss of the season Saturday afternoon, falling to Minnesota Duluth, 84-45, at the Romano Gymnasium in Duluth.

In contrast to the Golden Eagles' 81-65 loss Friday night, in which they led most of the first half before fading, the Bulldogs surged in the first half, going on a 16-3 run to break the game fully open. They led by as many as 22 points before going into the break up 40-22.

UMD (4-5, 3-3 NSIC), which shot 62.5 percent and hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, didn't slow down after the break. It shot 58.9 percent for the game and knocked down 12 threes in all.

Brian Sitzmann (Rs. Jr., G) hit a 3-pointer to bring Minnesota Crookston within 45-25, but the Golden Eagles never got closer than 20 points the rest of the game.

Sitzmann, who scored a career-high 21 points Friday, scored 19 points Saturday to pace UMC, which fell to 2-10 and 1-9 in conference play.

Charlie Katona led the Bulldogs with 22 points.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be at home for the final time this season when they take on St. Cloud State (5-7, 3-5) Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 at Lysaker Gymnasium. The Huskies swept UMC last season.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 22-23—45

Minnesota Duluth 40-44—84

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Brian Sitzmann 19, Leonard Dixon 7, Josh Dilling 6, Quintin Winterfeldt 3

Rebounds: Josh Dilling 6, Ibu Jassey Demba 4, Quintin Winterfeldt 4

Assists: Georges Darwiche 5, Josh Dilling 3

Steals: Georges Darwiche 1, Quintin Winterfeldt 1

Blocks: Ibu Jassey Demba 1, Leonard Dixon 1

Team: 16-54 field goals, 5-21 3-pointers, 8-14 free throws

MINNESOTA DULUTH STATS

Points: Charlie Katona 22, Joshua Brown 19, Austin Andrews 15, Mason Steffen 10

Rebounds: Austin Andrews 7, Charlie Katona 7, John Sutherland 6

Assists: Jack Middleton 5, Austin Andrews 3, Zach Lea 3

Steals: Drew Blair 3

Blocks: Charlie Katona 1

Team: 33-56 field goals, 12-23 3-pointers, 6-9 free throws

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.