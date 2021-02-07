High-powered UMary beats Minnesota Crookston, 5-2

The University of Mary, the No. 1 team in the ACHA Division II, scored in all three periods to beat the Minnesota Crookston hockey team, 5-2, Saturday afternoon at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Marauders (22-1-2) led the Golden Eagles in shots on goal, 50-14. Still, UMC was in reach for much of the game, even though it wasn't able to get within two goals late in the game.

Alex Flicek scored first for UMary after 16 minutes of play, and found the net a second time midway through the second period. Andrew Huber then made it 3-0 Marauders with 7:19 before the second intermission.

Minnesota Crookston (2-4) started the third period strong on a power-play goal by Josh Nelson (Fr., D), assisted by Casey Kallock (Jr., D) and Cam Olstad (So., F). But UMary responded with a power-play goal of its own by Zach Garrett, and a short-handed goal by Johnny Witzke with five minutes to play.

Witzke's goal made it 5-1 and essentially put the game away, but the Golden Eagles scored on the same power play. This time, it was Olstad, assisted by Kallock and Nelson.

Jake Sumner (Fr., G) stopped 45 shots, a college career-high, for Minnesota Crookston. Kyle Hayden made 12 saves for UMary.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Marauders play again Sunday at 1 p.m. at the CSC.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-2—2

University of Mary 1-2-2—5

SCORING

3:44 first period (UMary): Alex Flicek (Marshall Tschida, Drew Lonertz)

11:46 second period (UMary): Alex Flicek

7:19 second period (UMary): Andrew Huber (Alex Flicek, Zach Garrett)

19:03 third period (UMC): Josh Nelson (Casey Kallock, Cam Olstad) power play

12:55 third period (UMary): Zach Garrett (Jared Hugelen, Johnny Witzke) power play

5:17 third period (UMary): Johnny Witzke (Seth Cushing) short-handed

4:28 third period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Casey Kallock, Josh Nelson) power play

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 45 saves on 50 shots

University of Mary: Kyle Hayden 12 saves on 14 shots

