Pirates run into stiff challenge at Bertha triangular

The Crookston wrestling team has dreams of winning the section championship and qualifying for the state tournament this season. On Saturday, the Pirates got a look at what would await them if they are to make it that far.

Crookston took on two of last season's state qualifiers, No. 7 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie and No. 3 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, at a triangular in Bertha. While the Pirates lost 49-21 to BHVPP and 63-11 to ACGC, they returned home with valuable experience.

BHVPP took the first two matches in the day's first dual, but Crookston came back with five straight wins to take a 21-10 lead. One highlight was freshman Carter Coauette's 7-5 win over Deagan Captain, ranked No. 5 in Class A, at 120 pounds.

But Cameron Weiland's pin of Gauge Malone at 145 pounds was the last Pirate win of the dual. The Raiders, the defending Section 6A champions, took the last seven matches, winning all but one by pin. The exception was at 195 pounds, where No. 5 Gideon Ervasti took down Crookston's Ethan Boll by 3-2 decision.

Boll, the No. 2 wrestler in Class A at 195, made up for his first loss of the season against ACGC. The sophomore pinned No. 8 Taylor Fester in two minutes and 33 seconds, his 15th win of the season and 100th of his career.

However, Boll's victory over Fester was one of just two matches the Pirates (11-5) won against the Falcons, the defending Section 4A champions and last season's Class A runners-up. ACGC flexed its strong top-to-bottom lineup, which features seven wrestlers currently ranked in the Top 10, in a 63-11 win, winning seven matches by fall.

Ethan Bowman scored Crookston's other win against the Falcons, taking down Morgan Kidd by technical fall. The sophomore was the lone Pirate to win both of his matches on the day, after beating Aiden Larson of BHVPP by 9-6 decision, and improved to 16-0 on the season.

Boll, Coauette and Nolan Dans (Sr.), though, all saw their undefeated starts to the season come to an end Saturday.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Barrett Tuesday, Feb. 9 to take on hosts West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville and Benson. West Central Area is one of the top teams in Section 6A, and has lost just twice on the season, both losses coming against state qualifiers from last season (ACGC and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa).

CROOKSTON VS. BERTHA-HEWITT/VERNDALE/PARKERS PRAIRIE

106 pounds: Bennett Arceneau (BHVPP) win by forfeit

113 pounds: David Revering (BHVPP) over Nolan Dans (major dec. 9-1)

120 pounds: Carter Coauette (Crookston) over Deagan Captain (dec. 7-5)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Aiden Larson (dec. 9-6)

132 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Reese Thompson (dec. 6-3)

138 pounds: Braxton Volker (Crookston) over Blake Sumstad (fall 1:46)

145 pounds: Cameron Weiland (Crookston) over Gauge Malone (fall 1:13)

152 pounds: Jason Koehn (BHVPP) over Spencer Ness (fall 3:09)

160 pounds: Mason Schroeder (BHVPP) over Cade Coauette (fall 0:36)

170 pounds: Hunter Dean (BHVPP) over Hunter Knutson (fall 2:33)

182 pounds: Tyler Eggert (BHVPP) over Cade DeLeon (fall 1:52)

195 pounds: Gideon Ervasti (BHVPP) over Ethan Boll (dec. 3-2)

220 pounds: James Grant (BHVPP) over Layten Fuentes (fall 1:08)

285 pounds: Hayden Captain (BHVPP) over Hunter Kresl (fall 1:38)

CROOKSTON VS. ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY

106 pounds: Trey Schmidt (ACGC) win by forfeit

113 pounds: Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) over Nolan Dans (fall 3:18)

120 pounds: Jevon Williams (ACGC) over Carter Coauette (dec. 7-2)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Morgan Kidd (tech. fall 15-0)

132 pounds: Cole Holien (ACGC) over Zach Brown (dec. 6-0)

138 pounds: Hayden Straumann (ACGC) over Braxton Volker (dec. 10-4)

145 pounds: Brady Holien (ACGC) over Cameron Weiland (fall 1:12)

152 pounds: Mason Studemann (ACGC) over Spencer Ness (fall 1:12)

160 pounds: Logan Straumann (ACGC) over Cade Coauette (fall 1:38)

170 pounds: Jake Mortensen (ACGC) over Hunter Knutson (fall 3:23)

182 pounds: Jaxon Behm (ACGC) over Cade DeLeon (fall 1:08)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Taylor Fester (fall 2:33)

220 pounds: Terrell Renne (ACGC) over Layten Fuentes (fall 0:39)

285 pounds: Logan Sherwood (ACGC) win by forfeit

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.