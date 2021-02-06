Minnesota Duluth uses big second half to beat Golden Eagles, 81-65

The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team couldn't hang with Minnesota Duluth down the stretch in an 81-65 loss Friday evening in Duluth.

The Golden Eagles (2-9, 1-8 NSIC) began the game strong. Josh Dilling (Fr., G) and Ibu Jassey Demba (Sr., F) combined for 16 points as UMC jumped out to a 28-21 lead with 5:30 before halftime.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 2-5) got back within 36-34 at halftime. Still, the Golden Eagles went into the break having led for 17 minutes and shooting a respectable 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.

Respectable wasn't enough against UMD in the second half, though. The Bulldogs took the lead for good in the initial minutes, and shot 57 percent and drilled seven 3-pointers to pull away.

Brian Sitzmann (Rs. Jr., G) hit a layup with eight minutes remaining to make it 60-56, but UMC came no closer. Minnesota Duluth ended the game on a 16-5 run.

Sitzmann had 21 points, a career-high, to lead the Golden Eagles in scoring. Dilling, who's averaging 21.0 points per game over his last four contests, added 19.

Charlie Katona (26 points) and Drew Blair (21 points) had big games for UMD.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs rematch at 4 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 36-29—65

Minnesota Duluth 34-47—81

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Brian Sitzmann 21, Josh Dilling 19, Ibu Jassey Demba 9, Quintin Winterfeldt 9

Rebounds: Brian Sitzmann 6, Ibu Jassey Demba 4, Josh Dilling 4, Leonard Dixon 4

Assists: Ibu Jassey Demba 2, Georges Darwiche 1

Steals: Leonard Dixon 2, Quintin Winterfeldt 2

Blocks: Leonard Dixon 1

Team: 25-58 field goals, 6-21 3-pointers, 9-14 free throws

MINNESOTA DULUTH STATS

Points: Charlie Katona 26, Drew Blair 21, Jack Middleton 10

Rebounds: Charlie Katona 9, Joshua Brown 9

Assists: Drew Blair 4, John Sutherland 4

Steals: Jack Middleton 3

Blocks: Joshua Brown 2

Team: 30-60 field goals, 11-26 3-pointers, 10-12 free throws

