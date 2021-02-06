Crookston can't recover from slow start in 60-36 loss to Thief River Falls

An anemic first-half offensive effort once again cost the Crookston boys' basketball team.

The Pirates scored just 12 points over the first 18 minutes of Friday's game at home against Thief River Falls, eventually falling to the Prowlers, 60-36.

Crookston (1-6, 0-6) lost its fourth straight game, a streak that began Jan. 26 with a 68-34 loss at Thief River Falls. In that game, the Pirates were outscored 33-9 in the first half.

The Prowlers (5-3, 5-1) scored 27 points in the first half and 33 points in the second, using a balanced offensive effort with three players scoring at least 12 points.

Crookston was led by Jack Garmen (Jr.), who scored 14 points. Easton Tangquist (Sr.) and Jacob Miller (Sr.) had nine apiece, and Carter Bruggeman (Sr.) scored four.

The Pirates have scored less than 40 points in three of their last four games. During their losing streak, they're averaging just 39.8 points per contest.

UP NEXT: The Pirates host East Grand Forks Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Green Wave (3-4) beat Crookston 70-47 in the Pirates' season opener Jan. 15, but have lost four of five games since.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 12-24—36

Thief River Falls 27-33—60

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jack Garmen 14, Easton Tangquist 9, Jacob Miller 9, Carter Bruggeman 4

THIEF RIVER FALLS STATS

Points: Jack Manning 13, Brevyn Lingen 12, Jack Rosendahl 12, Brady Olson 8, Dylan Hahn 8, Trevor Rose 5, Aidan Strandberg 2

