Bulldogs run past Golden Eagles in fourth quarter to win, 67-45

If you want to beat a Top 10 team, one phenomenal defensive quarter alone won't do the trick.

The Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team held No. 6 Minnesota Duluth to just four points in the third quarter, forcing seven turnovers and 11 percent shooting for the Bulldogs. But the Golden Eagles weren't much more effective themselves.

Minnesota Duluth survived its offensive drought by holding UMC to 10 points in the third, and subsequently put the game away with a 23-5 run to begin the fourth quarter of its 67-45 win Friday evening at Lysaker Gymnasium.

"I thought we defended fairly well," said Golden Eagles coach Mike Roysland. "But it basically came down to, we didn't score as well as I would have hoped."

Offensive struggles have been the bane of Minnesota Crookston's existence this season. Friday was the sixth time in 11 games the Golden Eagles have scored less than 60 points, and their fourth game of under 50.

UMC (3-8, 3-6 NSIC) got a spark at first when Mary Burke (Rs., So.) knocked down two 3-pointers, but the Golden Eagles' second-leading scorer hit just one shot the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' Brooke Olson, last season's NSIC Player of the Year, scored 13 first-half points, doing damage both outside and in, and UMD led 40-24 at halftime.

"Mary Burke got off to a good start, but they were able to put the clamps down on her a little bit," Roysland said. "We just needed more balance, we needed more scoring, and we didn't get that out of enough people today."

Although the numbers hinted otherwise, UMC didn't change much in the third quarter, according to Roysland — the Golden Eagles just defended with an intensity they didn't in the first half. Meanwhile, five points by Kylie Post (Jr., G) got UMC within 44-34 going into the final quarter.

But Roysland thought his team had more opportunities to score. The Golden Eagles missed a few shots at the rim and a handful more from outside. Their shooting percentage for the quarter — 25 percent — was slightly worse than their 26.8 mark for the entire game.

"We gave away a couple possessions in the third and never got close enough to really put any pressure on them," Roysland said. "... Can't make a lot of mistakes against Duluth over the course of the game. They're just too good."

Olson, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, sparked the Bulldogs (6-0, 5-0) with a 3-pointer and layup early in the fourth, and it snowballed into a 16-1 surge. UMC was held without a basket for nearly seven minutes in the fourth quarter.

Bren Fox (Jr., C) led the Golden Eagles with 10 points, while Post finished with nine. Burke and Haylee Wheeler (Fr., F/C) both had eight points.

"The big takeaway tonight iswe got a feel for what Duluth is," Roysland said. "Now that we know this is what we expected, hopefully we can get better."

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston and Minnesota Duluth meet again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lysaker Gymnasium.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 12-12-10-11—45

Minnesota Duluth 21-19-4-23—67

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Bren Fox 10, Kylie Post 9, Haylee Wheeler 8, Mary Burke 8

Rebounds: Bren Fox 6, Haylee Wheeler 4, Jes Mertens 4

Assists: Emma Carpenter 2, Jes Mertens 2

Steals: Emma Carpenter 2, Haylee Wheeler 2, Jes Mertens 2

Blocks: Bren Fox 2, Mary Burke 2

Team: 15-56 field goals, 5-19 3-pointers, 10-13 free throws

MINNESOTA DULUTH STATS

Points: Brooke Olson 20, Sarah Grow 12, Maesyn Theisen 7, Ella Gilbertson 7

Rebounds: Sarah Grow 10, Brooke Olson 9

Assists: Maesyn Theisen 6

Steals: Payton Kahl 5

Blocks: Sarah Grow 2

Team: 25-61 field goals, 5-15 3-pointers, 12-17 free throws

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.